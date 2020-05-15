Sandara Park, Tae Jin Ah, + More To Cameo In Song Seung Heon’s Upcoming Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “Dinner Mate” will function quite a lot of thrilling cameo appearances!

Based mostly on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify, “Dinner Mate” will inform the love story of a person and a girl who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. By way of consuming dinner collectively, they ultimately get better their capacity to really feel emotion and start to search out love over meals.

Song Seung Heon shall be starring within the drama as psychiatrist and meals psychologist Kim Hae Kyung, whereas Search engine optimisation Ji Hye will star as Woo Do Hee, the whimsical producing director (PD) of an online channel.

On Might 15, MBC revealed that Sandara Park, Tae Jin Ah, and Kim Gained Hae would all be making cameos within the upcoming drama. Sandara Park will make a particular look as a girl who suffers from an consuming dysfunction and furtively seeks out Dr. Kim Hae Kyung with the intention to obtain therapy.

Trot singer Tae Jin Ah will seem as himself, taking part in the essential position of bringing Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee collectively.

Lastly, Kim Gained Hae will play a personality who secretly harbors an excessive amount of emotional ache, which he fastidiously retains hidden from everybody round him.

Are you excited to see these three stars seem on this upcoming drama?

“Dinner Mate” will premiere on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the newest teaser for the drama right here!

