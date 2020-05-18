Sandara Park Thanks WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo For Supporting Her Musical

Sandara Park confirmed her due to WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo after he got here to observe her musical!

On Could 18, Sandara Park uploaded a photograph of herself together with her labelmate Kim Jin Woo on her private Twitter account. Within the picture, Sandara Park is holding a bouquet of flowers.

Together with the picture, Sandara Park wrote, “Jin Woo was so upset he couldn’t come see my first efficiency! He mentioned he may come see my efficiency on the weekend, so he got here! As anticipated of QT Line’s Jin Woo, such loyalty! He got here along with his hair chopped off however why is he so fairly? Thanks for coming! You’re the very best!”

누나 첫공 못보고 가서 너무 아쉬워했던 찌누~!!! ? 주말 공연은 볼수있다고 와줬어요~!!! ? 역시 울 귀요미 라인 지누!!! ??? 의리짱!!! 까까머리를 하구 왔는데두 왜 이렇게 이뻐?! 와줘서 고마워~!!! ?? 최고!!! pic.twitter.com/FiqSbco3Mi — Sandara Park (@krungy21) Could 18, 2020

Again in March, Kim Jin Woo additionally confirmed his help for Sandara Park and her musical by sending lunch to her and the opposite solid members.

Sandara Park is at the moment showing within the musical adaptation of the drama “One other Oh Hae Younger.” Different celebrities who’ve proven help for the singer embody Jung Il Woo, Yubin, Han Seung Yeon, Minzy, and WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Lee Seung Hoon.