Sanders and Biden campaigning ahead of crucial primaries as markets tumble – live updates

Every Democratic contenders could be in Michigan as oil prices and shares plummet spherical worldwide

Wall Boulevard certain to react to world market collapse over coronavirus fears

Pence to chair coronavirus course of drive meeting at White Space

Reinforce the Father or mother’s unbiased journalism. Contribute

10.56am GMT

Wonderful morning, on what’s inclined to finish up a busy and eventful day. Not handiest will we’ve final minute campaigning for a whole bunch of Democrat primaries tomorrow on the schedule, nevertheless the USA could be waking as a lot as data of turmoil in world markets as fears regarding the coronavirus outbreak have set shares and shares plunging all through Asia and Europe.

Donald Trump is already up and tweeting in advertising and marketing marketing campaign mode:

Working laborious Lori! https://t.co/awBZuXrLHg

The President has an obligation to protect the American different folks from two equally unhealthy threats: 1)the coronavirus and a pair of)the mass hysteria that MSM wishes to create with the one actual objective of politically hurting the President.

Proceed finding out…

