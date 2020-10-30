Sandi Toksvig to present new Channel 4 quiz, replacing Michael Buerk

Sandi Toksvig has been introduced because the presenter of Channel 4’s new quiz primarily based on the format of Can I Enhance My Reminiscence?

In accordance to Deadline, the previous Nice British Bake Off host will take over from presenter Michael Buerk for the present which beforehand featured superstar friends utilizing reminiscence hacks to replenish on info, in a bid to change into consultants in various topics in simply two weeks.

The sequence premiered as a 60-minute particular again in March 2019, with Buerk difficult stars equivalent to Gok Wan, Joey Essex, and Valerie Singleton on their unlikely new specialist topics and their new-found data.

The purpose of the competitors was to encourage them to grasp new reminiscence strategies taught by world reminiscence grandmaster Mark Channon.

A new four-part sequence, set for launch subsequent 12 months, will see Toksvig internet hosting and a new group of celebrities competing throughout knockout episodes to be topped the reminiscence champion.

Can I Enhance My Reminiscence? will probably be govt produced by Jamie Isaacs and produced by Alice Wheater. Tim Hancock and Sarah Lazenby commissioned the sequence for Channel 4.

Earlier this 12 months, the QI host introduced that she could be stepping down as presenter of Channel 4’s Nice British Bake Off, which noticed her changed by comic Matt Lucas.

Toksvig joined the present as host with fellow comic Noel Fielding in 2017, after the present jumped ship to from the BBC to Channel 4, after hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins stood down. Authentic choose Paul Hollywood was joined by Prue Leith, replacing Mary Berry.

The comic, 61, stated she was leaving the tent to work on different tasks, together with internet hosting the forthcoming Channel 4 sequence The Write Offs, which seems to be on the problem of grownup literacy.

