Sandi Toksvig wields sword to open champagne bottle in exclusive QI clip

Sandi Toksvig proves that she’s sharp in extra methods than one in a RadioTimes.com exclusive QI clip, which sees the presenter efficiently open a bottle of champagne with a sword on first try.

Dressed in chef’s whites for a culinary-themed episode about eating places, Toksvig is guided by an knowledgeable as she makes an attempt to pop a bottle open with a champagne sword (a “sabre à champagne”) throughout tonight’s episode.

The method, which is known as “sabrage”, is a French ceremonial custom that dates again to the time of Napoleon. For “sabering” to work, the person has to run the sword alongside the neck of the bottle – the cork isn’t minimize away, however pressured from the bottle.

Panellists Alan Davies, Phill Jupitus, Sara Pascoe and Mark Watson watch on, as Toksvig is suggested to hold her “thumb up the punt,” to laughter from the viewers.

“Ooh it’s fairly heavy,” Toksvig declares, holding the champagne bottle in one hand and the sword in the opposite – earlier than requesting assist with holding the bottle up.

After opening the bottle on first strive, the triumphant Toksvig is ceremonially “knighted” in French for mastering the method.

“That’s actually truly thrilling,” Toksvig says, showing to be on the verge of tears as she is introduced with the champagne cork in a velvet pouch. The knowledgeable agrees together with her: “It’s the most enjoyable you’ll have with all of your garments on, it truly is.”

The practise of “sabering” is talked about in accounts from after the French Revolution, when the Hussars (members of Napoleon’s cavalry) used their sabers to open champagne bottles.

One other story is that the cavalrymen used to go to a champagne home owned by a 27-year-old widow, named Madame Clicquot, and that the boys would open bottles of champagne whereas using on horseback in order to impress the younger lady.

You may watch the clip beneath. QI, hosted by Sandi Toksvig, is on tonight on BBC Two at 9pm. The episode is “Eating places”.

