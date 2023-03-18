Sanditon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

Sanditon is a British historical drama series starring Rose Williams, Theo James, and Ben Lloyd-Hughes that was adapted by Andrew Davies from an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. During the Regency era, the story is about a young, naive heroine who moves to a new beach town called Sanditon.

As part of its Masterpiece anthology, the eight-part series debuted on ITV in the UK on August 25, 2019, and on PBS in the US on January 12, 2020. As part of a partnership between PBS and BritBox, a second as well as a third season was ordered in May 2021. The series was then bought by ITV for linear distribution after that.

Many people want to know, “Will the expected release date be in 2023 or not?” This makes it a very important question and shows that a lot of people can’t wait for the final season to come out on the streaming service. Devoted fans have already begun to guess about other new details. These are simply a few of the questions fans have asked us that we are happy to answer. If you want to know what’s going on with the show, you’ve come to the right place.

Sanditon Season 3 Cast

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood

Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker

Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe

Turlough Convery, as Arthur Parker

Jack Fox as Sir Edward Denham

Kris Marshall as Tom Parker

Anne Reid as Lady Denham

Lily Sacofsky as Clara Brereton

Charlotte Spencer as Esther, Lady Babington

Theo James as Sidney Parker

Alexandra Roach as Diana Parker

Matthew Needham as Mr. Crowe

Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter

Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser

Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne

Alexander Vlahos as Charles Lockhart

Sanditon season 3 plot

Sanditon season 2 ended with suspense. Charlotte returned home to Willingden, Sussex, and exchanged vows to a local man she didn’t love, following misconceptions about her genuine love interest, the widower Alexander Colbourne.

Charlotte will come back to Sanditon with a new fiancé at the start of the third and final season. She is likely to have some awkward encounters with Colbourne. While the usual lavish parties—this time for Georgiana Lambe’s 21st birthday—await, so do lingering feelings and questions between Charlotte and Colbourne.

Georgiana will also have to face a “startling new challenge.” She will get help from unexpected places, but the whole thing will only make Charlotte and Georgiana closer as they deal with their own problems. Since this is the last season of Sanditon, we could only hope that all of our questions get answered. Susanne Simpson, the executive producer of Masterpiece, said this about the last season: “We’re sad to say goodbye to this wonderful series, which has all the wit and joy you’d expect from a Jane Austen-inspired drama.

What happened in Sanditon Season 2?

Season 2 of Sanditon starts nine months following the conclusion of season 1. The town is becoming more popular. Charlotte and her sister Alison go to the beautiful coastal city because Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield) asked them to (Rosie Graham). Colonel Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones) and Alexander Colbourne, a man who stays to himself, are both interested in Charlotte (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), in her last summer, before she turns 21, falls in love with the strange artist Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos), only to find out that he is a cousin of her father, who tried to give her money to the Antiguan courts.

After losing his case, Lockhart made the decision to go after Georgiana. To get Georgiana’s inheritance, he married into the money he thought was rightfully his. Charlotte agrees to take care of Colbourne’s niece and daughter as their governess. As she spends time with her two charges, Augusta Markham (Eloise Webb) and Leonora Colbourne (Flora Mitchell), Colbourne begins to open up to her, and she starts to see her boss in a different way.

When the Army sets up a new post in Sanditon, it brings new relationships, friends, and problems to the area. Alison likes Captain William Carter, who is played by Maxim Ays. He wins her over by making up stories about how brave he is. Alison has more regard for Captain Declan Fraser now that she knows about the trick (Frank Blake).

How many episodes will there be in Sanditon Season 3?

Next season, the producer chooses to create Sanditon. Then, like previous seasons, it will probably have six or more episodes. Because of this, there will be at least 6 episodes in the next season.

Sanditon Season 3 Trailer

PBS has put out the first full-length trailer for the historical drama series Sanditon, which is about to start its third season. Even though this is the last season of the show, the trailer makes it look like it will be one of the best.

When Charlotte (Rose Williams) and Alexander (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), her ex-boyfriend, come back to town, the show’s plot will get more complicated. Georgiana’s (Crystal Clarke) search for “the one” will add more drama and intrigue to the show.

Also, the trailer hints that new characters, like Alexander’s brother Samuel (Liam Garriga) and also another elite family, will be added to the show, which will make the story even better. Jane Austen’s story is now finished thanks to the end of Season 3 of Sanditon. The audience will find out everything regarding how every character’s story ends by watching the show.

Sanditon Season 3 Release Date

The third season of Sanditon will start on March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. The series finale promises to give viewers one last dose of the “drama, laughter, and romance” that people have liked since the first season premiere in 2020.

How to watch Sanditon Season 3

The last season of Sanditon will start on MASTERPIECE on PBS on March 19, 2023. Even though Sanditon has become a must-see for fans on Sunday nights after its first two seasons, there are plenty of other ways to watch it!

After they air on Sunday nights, Season 3 episodes of Sanditon will be accessible via streaming for 14 days. You can watch it online or on the PBS app. You can now watch Seasons 1 and 2 with PBS Passport, which is an added benefit for members.

You can also stream Sanditon on the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel, which is available to Amazon Prime members for an extra monthly fee or buy seasons and/or individual episodes. You can also watch Sanditon on Apple, YouTube, Comcast, Verizon, Vudu, Google Play, and Vudu. There is no way to watch the show on Netflix.

Sanditon Season Reviews

After seeing every version of the classic period dramas, I was thrilled to hear that another story was being written that would use Austen’s brilliant cast of characters and establish the setting for drama, but the plot was still unknown. Andrew Davies never lets us down, which is why he can get to the heart of a play, build on it, and end in style.