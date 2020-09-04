Sanditon series 2 is NOT in the works at Amazon, confirms Andrew Davies

Calling all Sanditon followers, afraid we’ve obtained some dangerous information: a second series of the seaside Andrew Davies drama is not presently in growth.

Many followers have speculated that the ITV present – which is primarily based on an unfinished Jane Austen manuscript ­– could have discovered a brand new house at Amazon after the streaming big tweeted they could “make a case” for a brand new season earlier this yr. The social media publish acquired over 15,000 retweets and eight,000 likes.

Nevertheless, a consultant for author Andrew Davies advised RadioTimes.com confirmed the present hasn’t been greenlit by Amazon, saying: “A second series of Sanditon is not out of the query, but it surely is not but arrange.”

Moreover, Sanditon producers Pink Planet Photos additionally confirmed a second series was nonetheless not in the works. In an announcement, Belinda Campbell, government producer of Sanditon, thanked followers the present’s fanbase, generally known as the Sanditon Sisterhood, for his or her assist thus far.

“We’ve been avidly following the Sanditon Sisterhood’s rising group since the present first aired, each in the UK after which in the US, and are utterly greatly surprised by their unwavering assist, love and dedication,” she stated.

“We at all times felt that Jane Austen’s unfinished novel was the excellent start line for a protracted and thrilling journey and really a lot imagine that the sensible characters she created for us have extra to say and do.”

“Though there is no official greenlight or announcement for a second series, we proceed to look into all the choices obtainable. It’s fantastic that the followers are so passionate and we’d love to have the ability to give them some excellent news if and once we can.”

Amazon declined to touch upon this story.

Addition: RadioTimes.com understands Amazon’s preliminary tweet regarding Sanditon was meant as a light-hearted publish.

As beforehand completely revealed by RadioTimes.com, the interval drama was cancelled by ITV in December 2019 after only one series.

An ITV spokesperson stated at the time: “We liked Sanditon and we have been very proud to have it on ITV. We’d have liked it to return, however sadly we simply didn’t get the viewers that may make that attainable for us, which is heartbreaking for everyone concerned in this glorious adaptation.”

Since the drama was axed, over 69,000 followers have signed a petition for ITV to resume the present. The series has aired in the US and throughout 21 international locations worldwide.

Reasonably than ending on a cheerful word (like different Austen tales), the series concluded on a dramatic cliff-hanger, with leads Charlotte (Rose Williams) and Sidney (Theo James) tearfully bidding one another goodbye, their destiny unsure.

Talking beforehand to RadioTimes.com about how the story could proceed, Davies stated:

“I don’t know in the event you may inform from watching it, however we have been moderately relying on getting a second series,” he stated. “We thought if wrap up Charlotte and Sidney at the finish of the first series, we’d must have a brand new heroine take over or one thing like that in series two.”

He added: “I do sympathise with everybody who felt upset about Charlotte and Sidney not getting their comfortable ending. Though, comfortable endings don’t at all times occur.”

Sanditon is on at 10pm Sundays, ITV3. You too can watch the series on the ITV Hub.