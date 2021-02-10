Sandra Bullock Joins ‘Bullet Practice’

Sandra Bullock is the most recent star to come back aboard Sony Footage’ motion thriller “Bullet Practice,” Selection has confirmed.

Bullock joins an ensemble solid jam-packed with stars, together with Brad Pitt, Joey King, Woman Gaga, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Dangerous Bunny, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada and Karen Fukuhara.

The small print of Bullock’s position within the movie are at the moment unknown. Sony declined to touch upon the casting.

Primarily based on the novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka, “Bullet Practice” follows 5 assassins who discover themselves on a bullet prepare in Japan and notice that their assignments are associated. “John Wick” and “Atomic Blonde” director David Leitch is ready to helm the movie from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz.

“Bullet Practice” is produced by Columbia Footage, 87North Productions and Fuqua Movies. Leicht can also be taking over a producer position, alongside Antoine Fuqua, Kelly McCormick and Kat Samick.

“Bullet Practice” will mark the primary movie that Bullock and Pitt have appeared in collectively. Bullock earned an Oscar in 2010 for her efficiency in drama “The Blind Facet.” Most lately, Bullock performed Debbie Ocean in 2018’s “Ocean’s 8” and Malorie Hayes within the Netflix hit “Hen Field” that very same yr.

Manufacturing on “Bullet Practice” is claimed to have commenced in October in Los Angeles. Although a crew member examined constructive for COVID-19 on set in December, Selection discovered that manufacturing on the movie was capable of proceed uninterrupted.

Deadline Hollywood was the primary to report the information of Bullock’s casting.