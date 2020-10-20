Sandra Lee to Host Holiday Segments on Lifetime

Sandra Lee is moving into the Christmas spirit.

The Emmy-winning life-style skilled has signed a deal to host broadcast and digital segments for Lifetime in the course of the community’s vacation programming, titled “It’s a Fantastic Lifetime.”

The items will cowl a spread of vacation topics, together with adorning, baking and reward giving.

“For many years, Sandra has helped time-starved homemakers in all places make scrumptious meals, give considerate presents, and create stunning houses,” Lifetime and LMN’s EVP and head of programming Amy Winter mentioned in assertion. “Because the authority on all issues dwelling and life-style, Sandra is the foremost trusted go-to supply for easy, doable concepts with stunning, attainable outcomes. She’s the right addition to the Lifetime household and can present unimaginable concepts with simple ideas guaranteeing it’s an exquisite Lifetime for all our viewers this yr.”

Lee’s segments will launch the week of Thanksgiving.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of the Lifetime community and watch the film ‘It’s a Fantastic Life’ yearly so it’s an absolute honor to be included in ‘It’s a Fantastic Lifetime,’” mentioned Lee. “Lifetime has at all times been forward of the curve and below Amy’s management will proceed to be within the forefront of inventive, ahead pondering, viewer-friendly content material that delivers for his or her viewers and advertisers. Amy and group are inventive, good, and an absolute pleasure to work with.”

Lee is the writer of 27 books and is the editor-in-chief of sandralee.com. She has created and hosted applications on ABC, NBC, Fox, Meals Community, HGTV, Discovery Household and the Cooking Channel.