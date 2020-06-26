Sandra Oh Wanted to Play Olivia Pope on ‘Scandal’ – Variety

After Shonda Rhimes created “Scandal,” an extended record of actresses — together with Taraji P. Henson and Gabrielle Union — auditioned for the a part of Olivia Pope within the ABC drama that premiered in 2012.

However earlier than Kerry Washington nabbed the Emmy-nominated function because the White Home disaster supervisor and “fixer,” one other actor starring in a Shondaland TV sequence lobbied to play her.

In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors concern, Oh revealed to Washington that she wished to play Pope after she learn the “Scandal” pilot. On the time, Oh was starring as Dr. Cristina Yang on “Gray’s Anatomy.”

“I’ve bought to let you know, I keep in mind precisely the place I used to be after I learn that rattling pilot,” Oh mentioned to Washington. “I used to be on ‘Gray’s.’ We had been on stage 5. Somebody snuck it to me, I don’t know who it was, however I bought my palms on that pilot and I learn it and I used to be identical to, ‘How may I play Olivia Pope?’”

Oh then spoke to Rhimes in regards to the function. “I keep in mind going to Shonda, and it’s like, ‘How may I do that?’” Oh recalled. “‘What is that this script? May I do that too?’ She goes, ‘No, you’ve bought to play Cristina Yang!’”

“You will have a job woman!” Washington mentioned.

“However I additionally really feel prefer it’s so great and uncommon while you get in your palms one thing that you already know is electrical, which you could really feel,” Oh mentioned. “I’m so glad it was you.”

