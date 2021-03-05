Sanfic Santiago Lab Fiction, Doc and Series Projects Unveiled

Chile’s Santiago Worldwide Movie Competition (Sanfic), which is getting ready for its rescheduled, fully digital business part which is able to run March 18-25, forward of its conventional in-person competition, scheduled for August, has revealed the initiatives’ lineup for its Santiago Lab Fiction, Documentary and Series sections.

Sanfic’s model new Series Lab, headed by Agustina Lumi and Alejandra Marano, has chosen six Chilean productions or co-productions consultant of the area’s spectacular push into unique TV manufacturing with the legs to journey to worldwide broadcasters and platforms – see Fabula’s Amazon Prime Video pickup “La Jauria” or Germany-Chile co-production “Dignity” for German platform Joyn.

Santiago Series Lab is highlighted by Kathy Tougher’s “Silver Bridges,” from “Invisible Heroes” producers Parox. The sequence was first introduced at MipCancun 2018 and dramatizes the origins of Chile’s cocaine commerce. One other standout will be present in Worldwide Emmy winner Hernán Caffiero’s “Nameless Voices,” produced by BTF Media. The sequence is predicated on the heartbreaking true story of an abused mom and murdered baby which led to the founding of 19 de Diciembre, a company devoted to preventing violence towards ladies in Chile.

“We see this primary Series Lab as a form of pilot program,” stated Sandoval. “We’ve opened different elements of Sanfic Industria to extra Latin American initiatives, not simply these from Chile and the Southern Cone, and that is one other platform we would contemplate increasing to all of Latin America. So, the March occasion will hopefully inform what we do in August and past, however at a bigger scale.”

Among the many thrilling lineup for this 12 months’s Santiago Lab: Fiction, for characteristic movies at present in growth, are Guadalajara and Málaga award-winning filmmaker Juan Cáceres’s sophomore effort “Kaye,” starring Latin Grammy Nominee Pablo Chill-E; former Sanfic brief movie award winner Leticia Andrea Akel Escárate’s highly-anticipated characteristic debut “Shadow”; Berlin 2020 standout “My Title is Baghdad”; director Caru Alves de Souza’s subsequent characteristic “Lonely Hearts”; L.A.-based style specialist Juan Pablo Arias Munoz’s second characteristic “Karukinka”; and “Slay the Dragon,” the most recent from former Berlin Crystal Bear particular point out and Technology 14Plus Jury-winner Roberto Doveris (“Las Plantas”).

Kaye

Credit score: Infractor Movies

For this 12 months’s Documentary part, Sanfic has enlisted Colombian producer and competition veteran Consuelo Castillo to help in curating a slate of 20 Ibero-American initiatives trying to transfer into manufacturing. Along with initiatives chosen by Sanfic, a number of titles come from strategic alliances with different festivals and markets such because the Malaga Competition Fund & Co-Manufacturing Occasion (MAFF), the Salon de Productores of Cali in Colombia, Spain’s DocsValencia, DocsMx from Mexico and Argentina’s Fidba.

“We had been thrilled with the ultimate choice,” Sanfic Industria head Gabriela Sandoval advised Selection. “There’s a robust presence of feminine administrators and producers, particularly within the case of Chile area initiatives, which is able to convey a really robust combine to the Lab area.”

Santiago Lab: Fiction

“Seaside Home,” (Kim Elizondo Navarro, Costa Rica)

“Celestial Twins,” (Niles Atallah, Chile)

“Animals,” (Andrés Waissbluth, Chile)

“Slay The Dragon,” (Roberto Doveris, Chile)

“Kaye,” (Juan Cáceres, Chile)

“Mars,” (Victor Vidangossy, Chile)

“The Mulatto Twist,” (Nina Marin, Colombia)

“Karukinka,” (Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz, Chile)

“Dangerous Mom,” (Catalina González Piffre, Chile)

“Premier League,” (Ariel Gracián Broitman, Argentina)

“Tiger’s Son,” (Edwin Cortes, Colombia)

“A Unhappy Lady,” (Fernanda Tovar, Mexico)

“Viral,” (Alexa Centurión, Peru)

“Shadow,” (Leticia Andrea Akel Escárate, Chile)

“After I see you,” (Pamela Canales Navarrete, Chile)

“Boy Man,” (Paula Romaní, Chile)

“Lonely Hearts,” (Caru Alves de Souza, Brazil)

Santiago Lab: Documentary

“The Sleeping Elephant,” (Daniela Moreno Wray, Ecuador)

“Muyeres,” (Marta Lallana, Spain)

“In search of la Singla,” (Paloma Zapata, Spain)

“Custodio, The Tiger of the East,” (Jorge Acevedo, Chile)

“Inexperienced Desert,” (Meliza Rojas, Chile)

“Mirages,” (Ángela Méndez, Colombia, Cuba)

“A Condor Handed,” (María José Zapata, Ecuador)

“The Damaged R,” (Ricardo Ruales, Ecuador, Italy)

“Carropasajero,” (Juan Pablo Polanco, Colombia)

“The place is Uncle Coco?” (Michael Leitón, Argentina, Costa Rica)

“I Was Killed by the Chilean State,” (Roberto Pino Almeyda, Chile)

“Transmutation,” (Ana Benítez, Ecuador)

“On the Wall,” (Juan Francisco González, Chile, Peru)

“Celiana,” (Irene Boleda, Argentina)

“Anna Borges do Sacramento,” (Aida Esther Bueno Sarduy, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Cuba)

“The Aesthetic,” (Isay Peña, Mexico)

“Keno,” (José Henríquez)

“Atlas, Maps of Reminiscence,” (Marcela Bruna Castro, Chile)

“The Menstruates,” (Antonia Varas Cubillos, Adriana Araya Chazarro, Chile)

“Misplaced Males,” (Andrés Madrigal Alvarado, Costa Rica)

Sanfic Series Lab

“Nameless Voices,” (Hernán Alberto Caffiero, Chile)

“Silver Bridge,” (Kathy Tougher, Chile)

“Pelican Squad,” (Leandro Herrera, Chile)

“Dubois,” (César González, Chile, Italy)

“Operation Rosellini,” (Samuel León, Chile)

“Insomniac,” (Constanza Lobos, Chile)

Series Collaborating in Workshops & Pitching

“Zorroridad,” (Daniela Pérez, Chile)

“Irrelevants,” (Antonia Forch, Chile)