Sangeeta Bijlani Would Be “Horrified” Studying Rumours Of Her Affairs

Sangeeta Bijlani has recalled how information of her alleged affairs used to horrify her. If truth be told, she says that again and again, she had no clue in regards to the particular person she was once being connected with. The actress were given married to cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin on November 14, 1996 however the couple divorced in 2010. Prior to that, Sangeeta was once in a courting with actor Salman Khan for nearly 10 years.

“On the time movie magazines would rip you aside with highly spiced items. I used to get horrified studying the ones experiences. There was once tales about me having an affair with so and so, once I would now not even know that particular person,” she informed a number one day-to-day, including: “Not like these days, all through the ones occasions mothers would accompany their daughters on units. I might really feel at ease, secure and sorted in her presence. She would maintain me at the units.”

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan had spread out about his courting with Sangeeta Bijlani. “There was once a time that I truly sought after to get married after which it simply didn’t figure out. I’ve all the time come so shut. Other people have were given chilly ft. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They suspect I’m a excellent boyfriend nevertheless it’s tough to tolerate me for the remainder of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the playing cards and all had been published,” he had mentioned.

Learn Extra – Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan offers beginning to a child boy