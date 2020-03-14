Sanjana Sanghi Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Sanjana Sanghi is an Indian movie actress and mannequin. She was born on 2 Sep 1996. She was born in Delhi, India. Sanjana made her movie profession debut in 2011 with “Rockstar” Film. She was well-known after her position of mandy within the Rockstar film. She performed the position of Nargis Fakhri’s sister in a rockstar film. She has accomplished her education from Fashionable faculty, new Delhi. Sanjana has accomplished her commencement in journalism & mass communication from woman Sri ram school, new Delhi. Sanjana Sanghi was a superb scholar at her school. She is the daughter of Sandeep Sanghi and Shagun Sanghi. her father is an entrepreneur and her mom is a homemaker. Learn extra to find out about Sanjana Sanghi Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.
Sanjana Sanghi has carried out many business advertisements for a lot of in style manufacturers like coca-cola, Cadbury, Myntra, Aircel, Tanishq, Dabur, and so on. Sanjana has additionally performed a job in Hindi medium film in 2017 and Fukrey return film in the identical yr. In 2019, Sanjana performed a job within the “Dil Bechara” Film. she additionally labored in “the fault in our stars”.
Sanjana Sanghi Wiki/Biography
Actual Identify: Sanjana Sanghi
Born: 2Nd Sep 1996
Born Place: Delhi, India
Occupation: Movie Actress, Mannequin
Sanjana Sanghi Age, Top, Weight
Age: Sanjana is 23 Years outdated as of 2019
Top: Sanjana’s Top is 168 cm or 5 ft 6 inches (Approx)
Weight: Sanjana’s Weight is 50 KG (Approx)
Eye Coloration: Brown
Hair Coloration: Black
Determine Measurements(Approx): 32-26-34
Sanjana Sanghi Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Virgo
Nick Identify: Sanjana
Faculty: Fashionable Faculty, New Delhi
School: Girl Sri Ram School, New Delhi
Training: Commencement In Journalism & Mass Communication
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Identified
Web Value: Not Identified
Movie Debut: “Rockstar” In 2011
Meals Behavior: Not Identified
Controversies: None
Sanjana Sanghi Household & Caste
Father: Sanjana’s father identify is Sandeep Sanghi
Mom: Sanjana’s mom identify is Shagun Sanghi
Brother: She has an elder brother, his identify is Sumer Sanghi
Sister: Not Identified
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Identified
Sanjana Sanghi Favourite Issues
Favourite Actor: Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham
Favourite Actress: Madhuri Dixit
Favourite Meals: Pan Muffins
Favourite Sports activities: Cricket
Favourite Coloration: Black & Blue
Favourite Vacation spot: London
Sanjana Sanghi Hobbies
- Touring
- Dancing
- Partying
Sanjana Sanghi Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra
Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified
Marital Standing: UnMarried
Marriage Date: N/A
Husband: N/A
Little one: N/A
Add Comment