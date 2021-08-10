Sanjay Dutt Has A Particular Birthday Want For Daughter Trishala Dutt



Sanjay Dutt is a complete circle of relatives guy and there is not any denying that. He has been like a rock for his circle of relatives since his early days and nowadays he has 3 children, Trishala, Iqra and Shahraan. Sanjay Dutt’s bond with all 3 of them is shut knit and due to this fact he makes certain he does one thing particular on their giant days. These days is Trishala Dutt’s birthday. She remains in the USA of The united states. So Sanjay Dutt has long gone there to spend a while along with her. Sanjay additionally took to Instagram to submit an image along with her and captioned it as, “Lifestyles gave me probably the most superb reward within the type of you after I changed into a father. Even supposing you reside up to now away, we all know that our bond has simply been rising more potent. Glad Birthday, my little lady, @trishaladutt!”



Trishala quickly commented at the submit announcing, “I like you Papa thanks – Glad to spend my day with you ” Aren’t those two lovely?