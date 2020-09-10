Sanjay Raut on the backfoot said – Kangana Ranaut’s office broke by BMC, talk to the mayor or commissioner

new Delhi: Shiv Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut has been on the backfoot since the demolition of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai. Sanjay Raut, who has spoken loudly on every matter and responded immediately, is now refraining from speaking anything. Both the Shiv Sena leader and the party, surrounded by criticisms all around, are now apprehensive about the possible loss. Also Read – Ayodhya saint who came in support of Kangana Ranaut, said – Matoshri also has many illegal constructions.

Sanjay Raut said, the action has been done by BMC at Kangana Ranaut's office. It has no relation with Shiv Sena. You should talk to the Mayor or BMC Commissioner on this.

For us, it is no longer a matter of the Shiv Sena, it is the subject of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader after BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai yesterday

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut had recently criticized the Mumbai Police and compared the metropolis to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which has provided them security at the center after the controversy over it. The Shiv Sena condemned his statements.

Kangana returned to Mumbai from her home in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Shortly before his return, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by the Shiv Sena, started the process of toppling ‘illegal construction’ in his bungalow / office in Bandra. However, shortly after, the Bombay High Court, while giving relief to Kangana, stayed the process of breaking the illegal construction by BMC.

The Mumbai Police has deployed a police vehicle outside Kangra’s Khar residence to deal with any untoward incident in which officers are present. This team also includes women constables. “