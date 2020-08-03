Sanjay Raut said on Ram temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ function, ‘Situation serious in Ayodhya, our best wishes to PM’

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday termed the situation in Ayodhya as ‘serious’ and said that at least VIP people will go to Ayodhya according to the kind of situation that has existed before the August 5 ceremony. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Uma Bharti will not attend Ram temple foundation stone program, said- PM Modi’s health is worried

Asked if his party will participate in the Ram temple program? On this, he said, "Now the kind of situation that exists, at least VIP people will go to Ayodhya. The Prime Minister is leaving, we wish him well. " Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya on 5 August. On this, Sanjay Raut wishes him all the best.

Speaking to the media today, he said, "The situation there (Ayodhya) is grim and everyone believes that the VIP movement should be as low as possible." The Prime Minister is going there, we wish him all the best. "

The situation is critical there and everyone believes the VIP movement should be as less as possible. Prime Minister is going there, we wish him well: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on being asked if the party will take part in #RamTemple event in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/TObjLJZG85 – ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Please tell that this remark of Raut came at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was found Corona positive a day ago. Shah was also scheduled to attend the ceremony. Apart from this, on Sunday itself, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh was also found to be COVID-19 positive.