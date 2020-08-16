Sanjay Raut said – Russia made Corona vaccine, India is still selling ‘Bhabhiji Papad’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that India is still busy selling unique prescriptions like ‘Bhabhiji Papad’, while Russia has given the first lesson in self-sufficiency by creating a vaccine against the corono virus. Sanjay Raut said that “Russia boldly went ahead and brought the first Kovid-19 vaccine to the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin also asked his daughter to get the vaccine to win the country’s trust on its effectiveness. ” Also Read – Sushant Suicide Case: Sushant’s brother sent notice to Sanjay Raut, said- If you apologize in 48 hours or not …

Sanjay Raut said in the column 'Roktok' of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana that in India, the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, who had publicly claimed that consuming 'Bhabhiji Papad' would increase immunity against Kovid. , He himself has become infected.

Attacking the Ministry of AYUSH, he said that it was claimed that Ayurvedic medicines would be effective against Corona, but now AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik has also been infected. Raut said, "More than half a dozen ministers in the center are corona infected, former President Pranab Mukherjee is affected, even (Home Minister) Amit Shah was infected. Only Russia went ahead and got the vaccine and it was not considered necessary to ask the World Health Organization (WHO), it is called a superpower. "

He said that now three days ago, it was learned that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust, has been infected. Raut praised Russia’s achievement saying that “Our politicians have fallen more in love with America and if America had prepared the vaccine, Indian leaders would have been praising US President Donald Trump.”