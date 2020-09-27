Sanjay Raut said the reason for meeting former CM Fadnavis, said- ‘We may have ideological differences but …’

Maharashtra Politics News: After the meeting of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the market of speculation in the political corridors of Maharashtra (Maharashtra) became hot. BJP issued a statement saying that this meeting has no political significance. Now Sanjay Raut’s statement has also come about this. Talking to news agency ANI, Raut said, ‘I met Devendra Fadnavis to discuss some issues. He is a former Chief Minister and is also the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra. Along with this, he is also in charge of BJP’s Bihar. Also Read – Sanjay Raut’s statement- NDA was from Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, we went under compulsion and now …

Sanjay Raut said that there may be ideological differences between us, but we are not enemies. The Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) knew about our meeting.

Sanjay Raut said that there may be ideological differences between us, but we are not enemies. The Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) knew about our meeting. Please tell that Raut met Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel in Mumbai.

At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut spoke after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) split from the NDA alliance.

At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut spoke after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) split from the NDA alliance. Sanjay Raut said, ‘The strong pillars of the NDA were Shiv Sena and Akali Dal. The Shiv Sena was forced to exit the NDA, now the Akali Dal left. NDA has got new partners now, I wish them all the best. I do not consider NDA as an alliance in which the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal are not there. ‘

On the other hand, Maharashtra BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said that this meeting has no political significance. He tweeted, “Raut had expressed his desire to interview Fadnavis for the (mouthpiece of Shiv Sena) Saamana and this was to discuss about it.”

The spokesman said, “Fadnavis has told Raut that he will give him an interview after returning after campaigning in Bihar. There is no political reference to this visit. ‘

Let me tell you that Shiv Sena and BJP fought assembly elections together last year, but after the election, Uddhav Thackeray-led party had left the BJP for sharing power and formed government in Maharashtra with NCP and Congress.