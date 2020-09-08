Sanjay Raut’s height increased in Shiv Sena between Kangana Ranaut and Jubani war, party entrusted this important responsibility

Sanjay Raut’s stature has increased in the Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena) in the midst of the ongoing war of words from actress Kangana Ranaut. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has now been made the chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena. The party gave this information by releasing an official notice. Besides Sajay Raut, the party appointed Lok Sabha member Arvind Sawant, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi (Priyanka Chaturvedi), Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and senior leader Neelam Gorhe as spokespersons. Have done Also Read – BMC notice to Kangana, said – If you do not submit office papers in such an hour …

Please tell that in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, there has been a verbal war on Twitter between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leaders for many days. Kangana Ranaut had tweeted that she does not trust the Maharashtra Police. She also wants her security to be taken up by the Haryana Police or the agency of the Center. After this, Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut had asked Kangana not to come back to Mumbai and used the word 'Haramkhor' for Kangana. Later, however, Raut had also given clarification about this and said that it has other meaning in Maharashtra. Here it means naughty and dishonest.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Along with this, a case of treason has been filed against him and he has also demanded an FIR.

According to news agency ANI, Shiv Sena’s I cell has lodged a complaint against Kangana Ranaut at Srinagar police station in Thane. The Shiv Sena’s IT cell has demanded in the complaint that a sedition case should be filed against actress Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-based Kashmir.