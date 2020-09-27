Sanjay Raut’s statement- NDA was from Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, we went under compulsion and now …

new Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has issued a statement after the Shiromani Akali Dal split from the NDA alliance. Sanjay Raut said- The strong pillars of NDA were Shiv Sena and Akali Dal. The Shiv Sena was forced to exit the NDA, now the Akali Dal left. NDA has got new partners now, I wish them all the best. The alliance that does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I do not consider it as NDA. Also Read – Sanjay Raut said the reason for meeting former CM Fadnavis, said- ‘We may have ideological differences but …’

Explain that the Shiromani Akali Dal, which is angry with the government on the issue of agricultural bills, has officially split from the NDA. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced this on Saturday. He announced this after the party's core committee meeting. Sukhbir said, "In the emergency meeting of the Shiromani Akali Dal's apex decision making unit, the core committee, was decided unanimously to go ahead with the BJP-led NDA." Earlier, two other major allies of the NDA, Shiv Sena and Telugu Desam The party has also split from the alliance on other issues.

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged that it was unfortunate that the issues were not resolved despite the BJP leadership being made aware of the party's concerns regarding the agrarian reform bills. Let me tell you that there was a screw between the Shiv Sena and the BJP regarding the Chief Minister's chair. After this, Shiv Sena joined the Congress and NCP.