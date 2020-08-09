Sanjay Raut’s statement revealed in Sushant case, actor did not have good relation with his family

new Delhi: In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a new twist is coming out one after another. This time, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has made a new disclosure on Sushant case as well as has kept his talk about the matter overflowing. Raut has made many allegations in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Raut has accused the Bihar Police and the Central Government of writing that they are plotting against the Maharashtra government. Also, he has written about Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey that he is a supporter of BJP. There have been many allegations against him in 2009. Also Read – ‘Justice for Sushant’ will have impact on Bihar elections, know how parties will benefit from Rajput community

On this matter, Raut has further written that Sushant did not have a good relationship with his father living in Patna. Sushant lived in Mumbai itself. How often did Sushant go to meet Patna or how many times did his family visit him. Let these two girls Ankita Lokhande and Riya Chakraborty live in Sushant's life. Ankita left Sushant and Riya was with him. In such a situation, Ankita is talking about Riya in a different way.

The kind of politics being done in Bihar & Delhi over #SushantSinghRajput'S death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against Maharashtra Government. Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/x2HTZqtjTG
– ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Not only this, Raut said that after handing over the investigation of this entire case to CBI, the work of Maharashtra Police was interrupted due to the demand of CBI investigation by Bihar government and the case was handed over to CBI. Raut said that CBI and ED work under the central government. Not only this, the CBI has faced opposition from the state governments many times. Mamata Banerjee and thousands of people opposed the CBI in West Bengal in the Sharda chit fund case too.