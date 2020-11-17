Sanjay Raut’s taunt on BJP- When will Shiv Sena come in the country with a sword

Mumbai: There has been rhetoric in the BJP-Shiv Sena for quite some time. Both the parties start an attack on each other as soon as they get an opportunity. Although at one time both parties were considered to be allies and Hindutva politics, but after the separation of Shiv Sena and BJP, the matter has now become of both parties and opposition. In such a situation, Sanjay Raut has issued a statement about Hindutva. In this statement, he said that whenever the country needs it, his party will come forward with the sword of Hindutva. He said that his party will always be Hindutvaist. Also Read – Bihar News: Departments divided in Nitish cabinet, know who got which ministry, see full list

Raut lashed out at the BJP and said that we do not have to take the Hindutva certificate from any party. We were Hindutva and will remain. We do not do politics of Hindutva like them. Whenever the country needs us, we will come forward waving the sword of Hindutva.

However, this is not the first time Sanjay Raut has taunted the BJP. Even before this, he has targeted the BJP many times. Earlier on November 16, when the Maharashtra government had given permission to open religious places in Maharashtra, BJP termed it a victory for Hindutva. On this, Raut said that this Maharashtra government had closed religious places after the order of PM Modi. It is not a victory or defeat of anyone.