Sanjhalika Shokeen (YouTuber) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sanjhalika Shokeen (YouTuber) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Sanjhalika Shokeen is an Indian YouTuber and social media influencer from Delhi. She is turned into one part of the BakLol Video YouTube channel with Pankaj Sharma and has he personal YouTube channel Sanjhalika Vlog.
Early Lifestyles
Sanjhalika Shokeen used to be born on twenty fourth October, 1991. She used to be born and taken up in Delhi best and finished her training from there best. She has 2 siblings, named Beautiful Shokeen and Satisfied Shokeen. Sanjhalika has all the time sought after to change into a trainer, and she or he controlled to take action in Delhi’s Okay.A.N-owned colleges however later give up the activity and began her YouTube channel.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Sanjhalika Shokeen
|Nickname
|Sweety
|Career
|YouTuber
|Date of Delivery
|24 October 1991
|Age (as in 2021)
|30 Years
|Delivery Position
|Delhi, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Delhi, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Beautiful Shokeen
Brother : Satisfied Shokeen (More youthful)
Husband : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Delhi, India
Occupation
Sanjhalika began YouTube channel BakLol with Pankaj Sharma. She used to be criticized by means of many when she began the YouTube channel however her circle of relatives used to be all the time along with her. They impressed them to place extra effort. Sanjhalika has two channels, Bakol Video and Sanjhalika Vlog, her personal YouTube channel the place she posts her vlogs, at the back of the scenes, commute movies and extra.
Her YouTube channel with Pankaj Sharma, BakLol has greater than 8 million subscribers (as of Would possibly 2021) and her personal YouTube channel Sanjhalika Vlog has multiple million subscribers (as of would possibly 2021).
Schooling Main points and Extra
|College
|Now not Recognized
|School
|Now not Recognized
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Lively Years
|2018-Provide
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 6″ Toes
|Weight
|54 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-28-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Travelling and Dancing
Private Lifestyles
Sanjhalika Shokeen is unmarried and now not relationship any person lately.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Price
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
- Sanjhalika Shokeen used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.
- Her 2018 recording UPERWALA SABKI SUNTA HAI crowned 150 million perspectives in only one yr.
- Some of the earliest clips on her YouTube channel used to be 2016’s Hawabazi in Entrance of a Woman.
- She used to be additionally invited to Fanfest with Pankaj Sharma which came about in Mumbai and Delhi.
- She is a canine lover and has a puppy canine named Mortu.
When you have extra information about Sanjhalika Shokeen. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.