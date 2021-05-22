Sanjhalika Shokeen (YouTuber) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sanjhalika Shokeen (YouTuber) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Sanjhalika Shokeen is an Indian YouTuber and social media influencer from Delhi. She is turned into one part of the BakLol Video YouTube channel with Pankaj Sharma and has he personal YouTube channel Sanjhalika Vlog.

Early Lifestyles

Sanjhalika Shokeen used to be born on twenty fourth October, 1991. She used to be born and taken up in Delhi best and finished her training from there best. She has 2 siblings, named Beautiful Shokeen and Satisfied Shokeen. Sanjhalika has all the time sought after to change into a trainer, and she or he controlled to take action in Delhi’s Okay.A.N-owned colleges however later give up the activity and began her YouTube channel.

Bio

Actual Identify Sanjhalika Shokeen Nickname Sweety Career YouTuber Date of Delivery 24 October 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Delivery Position Delhi, India Nationality Indian House The city Delhi, India Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Beautiful Shokeen

Brother : Satisfied Shokeen (More youthful)



Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Delhi, India

Occupation

Sanjhalika began YouTube channel BakLol with Pankaj Sharma. She used to be criticized by means of many when she began the YouTube channel however her circle of relatives used to be all the time along with her. They impressed them to place extra effort. Sanjhalika has two channels, Bakol Video and Sanjhalika Vlog, her personal YouTube channel the place she posts her vlogs, at the back of the scenes, commute movies and extra.

Her YouTube channel with Pankaj Sharma, BakLol has greater than 8 million subscribers (as of Would possibly 2021) and her personal YouTube channel Sanjhalika Vlog has multiple million subscribers (as of would possibly 2021).

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized School Now not Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Lively Years 2018-Provide Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Toes Weight 54 Kg Determine Dimension 34-28-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Travelling and Dancing

Private Lifestyles

Sanjhalika Shokeen is unmarried and now not relationship any person lately.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Sanjhalika Shokeen used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.

Her 2018 recording UPERWALA SABKI SUNTA HAI crowned 150 million perspectives in only one yr.

Some of the earliest clips on her YouTube channel used to be 2016’s Hawabazi in Entrance of a Woman.

She used to be additionally invited to Fanfest with Pankaj Sharma which came about in Mumbai and Delhi.

She is a canine lover and has a puppy canine named Mortu.

When you have extra information about Sanjhalika Shokeen. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.