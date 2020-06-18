Santa Barbara Film Festival Shifts Back Following Oscar Delay – Variety

In right now’s movie information roundup, the Santa Barbara Film Festival strikes again, Legion M is backing “Save Yourselves!,” Gravitas buys “Odd Man Rush,” a Tiny Tim documentary finds a house and The Inventive Coalition is backing movies about weight problems.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Santa Barbara Worldwide Film Festival has shifted its dates backwards for its 36th annual occasion, which is able to now happen from March 31 to April 10, 2021.

The pageant, which generally happens in January and is a key cease for awards campaigns, made the announcement Wednesday, two days after the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences postponed the 93rd Academy Awards telecast by two months to April 25, 2021. The SBIFF had beforehand been set for Jan. 27 – Feb. 6, 2021.

“Like so many different prestigious ceremonies and occasions, we’ve needed to regulate our plans on this extraordinarily unprecedented period,” stated SBIFF Govt Director Roger Durling. “There has by no means been a extra essential time to have a good time cinema and its capacity to get us via extraordinarily difficult circumstances, whether or not on a private degree or on a worldwide scale, by protecting us entertained, knowledgeable and impressed.”

SBIFF stated it should convey not less than 200 movies, trade panels, celeb tributes, and academic and free neighborhood applications to Santa Barbara.

PARTNERSHIP

Fan-owned Legion M has joined forces with Bleecker Road to assist the July 24 launch of the alien sci-fi comedy “Save Yourselves!”

The movie, directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson from their very own script, stars Sunita Mani and John Reynolds, who painting a Brooklyn couple who discover themselves depending on expertise and unable to place down their telephones. They seize the possibility to go to an remoted cabin within the woods however are blissfully unaware when aliens assault the earth.

“Save Yourselves!” premiered at Sundance within the dramatic competitors.The movie is produced by Keshet Studios’ Mandy Tagger Brockey and Adi Ezroni, alongside Kara Durrett. Legion M stated its personal shopper information scored “Save Yourselves!” excessive in phrases Film Scout evaluations at Sundance, confidence within the movie’s success and its projected recognition amongst audiences.

“Legion M has shortly made a reputation for itself within the trade for its innovation and noteworthy capacity to mobilize their passionate neighborhood,” stated Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Road. “We’re thrilled to be kicking off an in depth relationship with the Legion on ‘Save Yourselves!’”

ACQUISITIONS

Gravitas Enterprise has purchased worldwide distribution rights to the coming-of-age sports activities movie, “Odd Man Rush,” and is planning a Sept. 1 launch.

Pacific Northwest Footage will launch the movie throughout Canada the identical day. The movie, based mostly on Invoice Keenan’s memoir of the identical identify, stars Jack Mulhern, Dylan Playfair, Elektra Jannson Kilbey and Trevor Gretzky — son of hockey star Wayne Gretzky. Additionally showing is the movie is Alexa Lemieux, daughter of hockey legend Mario Lemieux.

The movie was produced by Slater Brothers Leisure’s Todd and Grant Slater, Jonathan Black, and Karen and Howard Baldwin. Invoice Keenan and Doug Dearth wrote the screenplay, with Dearth directing a narrative a few Harvard hockey participant who offers with touchdown in Sweden’s minor skilled leagues.

The film was shot in and round Slater’s hometown of Hamilton N.Y., the place the hockey film “Slap Shot” was filmed. The deal was negotiated by Todd Slater and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Three Factors Capital assisted within the financing of the movie.

****

Juno Movies has acquired all North American rights to the Momento Film manufacturing of “Tiny Tim – King for A Day,” a documentary impressed by “Everlasting Troubadour: The Unbelievable Lifetime of Tiny Tim” by Justin Martell.

The movie may have its world premiere at Fantasia Fest adopted by a theatrical premiere on Sept. 4 at the Quad Cinema in New York, which might be adopted by a nationwide theatrical roll-out.

“Bizarre Al” Yankovic reads Tiny Tim’s diaries from his early years rising up in an illiberal, dysfunctional household in New York Metropolis. Decided to succeed as an artist on his personal phrases, after years of taking part in dive bars and lesbian cabarets on the Greenwich Village scene, the ukulele-playing Tiny Tim landed a recording contract with Frank Sinatra’s Reprise label and an look on NBC’s “Snicker-In.” Tiny Tim’s success and his fortune have been each was brief lived.

Produced by the Stockholm-based Momento Film and directed by Johan von Sydow, “Tiny Tim — King for A Day” is government produced by Martell and Elizabeth Sheldon.

CREATIVE COALITION

The Inventive Coalition plans to award as much as $150,000 in grants to a few filmmakers chosen to supply brief movies (as much as 40 minutes) in regards to the untold story of weight problems.

This system is made doable underneath The Inventive Coalition’s Highlight Initiative, a part of a multi-platform mission to showcase the efficacy of the humanities in bringing problems with social welfare significance to the forefront of the nationwide agenda. The theme of this 12 months’s competitors is, “The Untold Story of Weight problems in America.”

“At a time when many filmmakers are struggling and out of labor because of coronavirus, The Inventive Coalition’s Highlight Initiative will present very important assets to a few movie creators whereas serving to to finish the stigma round weight problems,” stated CEO Robin Bronk. “The facility of the humanities has by no means been clearer, and The Inventive Coalition is extra decided than ever to make use of the humanities to alter the dialog, problem misconceptions, and improve essential understanding that can assist enhance individuals’s lives and the well being of our communities.”