Santa Monica Enacts Early Curfew, Closes Highway Ramps Into City – Variety

The town of Santa Monica has introduced it’s shifting up its curfew to 4:00 p.m. and shutting the freeway ramps into the town.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had introduced an 8:00 p.m. curfew for the town earlier on Sunday, prompting different areas to observe go well with. Beverly Hills, hit by looting and property harm on Saturday, additionally moved its curfew as much as 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Santa Monica’s curfew will final from 8:00 p.m. Sunday to five:30 a.m. Monday.

In an announcement on its Twitter account, the town additionally stated that Interstate 10 and Pacific Coast Highway ramps into and out of the town will likely be closed.

UPDATE: As of two:25pm, tonight’s curfew has been up to date to 4pm, 5/31. All I-10 and PCH ramps into Santa Monica now closed by CHP. Keep out of downtown. — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) Could 31, 2020

Santa Monica’s interim metropolis supervisor Lane Dilg stated that Saturday protests had not disrupted the town very a lot and reported just one business housebreaking.

“Our neighborhood remained largely peaceable and secure all through the night. With the initiation of the curfew final night time, our Santa Monica Police Division was current throughout all areas of our metropolis. The Division responded instantly to 1 business housebreaking and to 1 damaged window at a enterprise. No arrests have been made for violations of the curfew order,” Dilg stated in an announcement.

Nevertheless, CBS Los Angeles reported looting within the metropolis on the Third Road Promenade on Sunday afternoon, which doubtless performed a job in shifting up the curfew.