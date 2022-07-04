Santa Monica Studio asks that there be no more toxicity in anticipation of God of War Ragnarok

A statement from the studio demands better treatment for developers.

Santa Monica Studio, an internal PlayStation studio, has issued a official statement on his Twitter account asking the community for no more toxicity. Fans’ passion for God of War Ragnarok should not be at the expense of the dignity of any human being. He has asked for respectful treatment for every developer and every gamer.

They have also taken advantage of the statement to remember that they are working on a very ambitious game of which they are very proud. Furthermore, they hope that users will enjoy the game once it is released. Given this, God of War Ragnarok It is still dated for this same year 2022so it shouldn’t take long for the studio to announce the specific release date.

In recent days, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has also been seen supporting Cory Barlog, before the waves of hate that receives the study lately. Spencer points out that he will be playing Ragnarok while Cory Barlog already said on his Twitter account that he loved single player gamesand that obviously will also play starfield.

During this same year, Santa Monica has reiterated numerous times that God of War Ragnarok will come out in 2022. During the last days, it was speculated that the announcement would be soon, but the director of God of War came out to deny the announcement of the date. It should also be remembered that the special and collector’s editions of God of War Ragnarok have been leaked.

