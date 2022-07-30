Santi Giménez highlighted the passage of Mexicans through the Eredivisie and set Qatar 2022 as a goal after his arrival at Feyenoord

Santiago Giménez, new Feneyoord player. Photo: @Feyenoord

Santiago Gimenez gave his first press conference as Eredivisie Feyenoord player. Only a few hours after his arrival in Europe, the soccer player appeared before the media and between his words, highlighted the passage of Mexican players for the Dutch championshipthe commitment that he has in his first adventure abroad and the possibility of fighting for a place in the Mexican National Team to attend Qatar 2022.

Already immersed in the colors of the set of rotterdam, Santi He was excited after his signing. Connoisseur of football in the Netherlands, the attacker assured that he has followed the Eredivisie largely for the connational legion who have arrived over the years. The former Cruz Azul was announced on July 29 as a new element of the red and white institution with which signed a contract for the following four seasons (summer 2026).

“I knew that the movement of some Mexican to a country like this, that we’ve always done wellI think it was going to cause a bit of a furore. I know a lot about Dutch football because honestly since I was in Mexico I liked to watch European football, one of the leagues I watched the most was the Dutch simply because there were great Mexican players here. I know it’s hard,” he said. Bebote.

In addition to taking another step forward in his professional career, joining The Pride of the South (El Orgullo del Sur) responds to the striker’s intention to gain a place among those summoned by Gerardo Martino for the Mexican team to attend the Qatar World Cup 2022 to take place in the months of November and December.

“It was one of the options that I put on the table. The World Cup is one of my goals, one of my objectives and the truth is that I know that as a footballer I am going to grow a lot in Feyenoord”, he commented and added: “I would not know how (to adapt) because it is the first time that I am going out on this adventure. What I do know is that I am very committed And I’m going to do my best to adapt as quickly as possible.”

Though Santi He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he also has Mexican nationality. Grown and developed in Mexico, the juvenile He was trained in the lower categories of Machine, institution in which his father is considered a legend. At the national team level, he chose to represent the Tri without hesitation and currently already has several calls to the absolute team.

The striker also explained that his transfer took place in a good way due to the efforts made by the CEO of Feyenoord and a well-known in Mexican soccer for his position in various clubs and in the FMF: Dennis te Kloese.

“Dennis had known me since I was young. He was in the National Team, so he already knew me. He knew through my representatives that there was already an interest before (from Feyenoord), but that Dennis came to advance things for the signing”, he explained and explained that it was at the end of May when he learned of the interest of his now team.

The success stories of Mexicans in the Eredivisie are several. The first national to arrive in the Netherlands was Joaquín del Olmo in 1996 and although his arrival did not have a glorious outcome, it did not prevent future generations from having it. Total, There have been 12 Aztecs who have been active on the Dutch first division courts:

Joaquín del Olmo (Vitesse), Carlos Salcido (PSV Eindhoven), Francisco Men Rodríguez (PSV Eindhoven), Hector Moreno (AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven), Andrew Saved (PSV Eindhoven), Ulysses Davila (Vitesse), Uriel Antuna (Groningen), Jesus Manuel Tecatito Corona (Twente), Hirving Chucky Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven)y Edson machine Álvarez (Ajax).

There is the case of santiago palaces Maceda, who was signed by the Wheel in 2015, however, he never officially played an Eredivisie game.

