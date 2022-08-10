Santi Giménez, ready to debut with Feneyoord in the Eredivisie

Santi Giménez, ready to debut as a Feyenoord player in the Eredivisie. Photo: Feyenoord Rotterdam

The Mexican Santiago Gimenez He already has all the papers in order to be able to develop as a professional in the Netherlands. It is so the forward you are already eligible in case the coach Arne Slot requires it for the game of day two against SC Heerenveen of the 2022-23 season of the Eredivisie.

According to his own club, Santi You already have the work visa in your possession that will allow him to debut in European football as a member of the team rotterdam. Although he detailed that he will recently join training with the rest of the squad, so seeing the Mexican on the Stadion Feijenoord pitch this Saturday looks complicated.

“Giménez can join Feyenoord after having received all the necessary documents for your work and residence permit. Therefore, the 21-year-old attacker is eligible to play and can be used by Feyenoord.” read in the statement.

Chaquito You should get ready to start getting minutes as soon as possible. Although the striker has already had official activity this semester as a footballer for Blue Cross (played the first duels of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX), adaptation time that it may take to have will be key to start playing.

In the meantime, the legion debuted in the league with resounding victory of five annotations for two against Vitesse. The winning goals were scored by the Dutchman Lutsharel Geertruida, Javairô Dilrosun, the Swedish Patrik Wålemark and the Brazilian Danilowho scored twice and who is the main player with whom Santi fight for a place in the Arne Slot lineups.

In addition to taking another step forward in his professional career, joining The Pride of the South (El Orgullo del Sur) responds to the striker’s intention to gain a place among those summoned by Gerardo Martino for the Mexican team to attend the Qatar World Cup 2022 to take place in the months of November and December.

“It was one of the options that I put on the table. The World Cup is one of my goals, one of my objectives and the truth is that I know that as a footballer I am going to grow a lot in Feyenoord”, said the footballer at the first press conference to which he appeared officially wearing the colors of his new club.

Santiago Giménez will wear number 29 at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie (Photo: Feyenoord)

Though Santi He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he also has Mexican nationality. Grown and developed in Mexico, the juvenile He was trained in the lower categories of Machine, institution in which his father is considered a legend. At the national team level, he chose to represent the Tri without hesitation and currently already has several calls to the absolute team.

Thus, the legion of Mexicans in Europe added one more element. The former Cruz Azul has the goal of consolidating itself in a league that has historically been the scene of great successes for the Aztecs. Total, there have been 11 mexicans that has been active on the Dutch first division courts:

Joaquín del Olmo (Vitesse), Carlos Salcido (PSV Eindhoven), Francisco Men Rodríguez (PSV Eindhoven), Hector Moreno (AZ Alkmaar have been 12 Aztecs who have been active on the Dutch first division fields: and PSV Eindhoven), Andrew Saved (PSV Eindhoven), Ulysses Davila (Vitesse), Uriel Antuna (Groningen), Jesus Manuel Tecatito Corona (Twente), Hirving Chucky Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven)y Edson machine Álvarez (Ajax).

