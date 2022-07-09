Santiago Baños criticized Faitelson for “discriminatory” comment on Americanists

Santiago Baños criticized Faitelson for a “discriminatory” comment on Americanists (Photo: Twitter @ClubAmerica / CUARTOSCURO)

The controversy does not go away America club in David Faitelsonbecause in the midst of the presentation of reinforcements by the club and the start of Liga MX, the commentator of ESPN He has not stopped attacking the Eagles and his hobby.

First it was for 12 thousand people who met in the Aztec stadium last Tuesday, July 5 at 10 in the morning, when the Coapa team opened its doors for free to enjoy a training session and present the new additions.

At that time, Faitelson referred to a video showing a long line outside the stadium and asked ironically what those people were doing; so that now he attacked the azulcremas followers again for the level of his school studies.

“What the surveys say: ‘…Americanism is more common among Mexicans with basic education, primary and secondary…’”

“What time do they work”: David Faitelson made fun of the America fans who attended the Azteca Stadium (Photos: Youtube/Fino Boxing//Twitter/@ccaballero10)

Given this statement, which he argued was based on a survey, different users criticized the sports commentator, among which the current president of America, Santiago Bathswho classified the comment made by Faitelson as discriminatory.

“@ClubAmerica is a great team. We have the best fans: all beliefs, socioeconomic levels, races, languages ​​and gender identities. Valuable all equally. What we leave out are discriminatory comments, like your tweet”

This is how the current leader of the azulcrema team expressed himself, who rejected the journalist’s comments due to the line in which they were directed.

Santiago Baños criticized Faitelson for a “discriminatory” comment on Americanists (Photo: Twitter/@Sbanos/@Faitelson_ESPN)

Faced with this reply from Baños, Faitelson argued that this was not an opinionbut of a statistical fact, for which he tried to imply that it is a general evil of the country and not as such of America.

“Mr. Baños: you must learn to distinguish the difference between a ‘comment’ and a ‘statistical data’. My ‘comment’ is that ‘greatness’ in football is subjective and, on the other hand, the ‘statistical data’ reflects, painfully, a reality more of the country than of @ClubAmerica”, wrote the journalist in his account Twitter.

And it is that the data shared by David Faitelson it was to collaborate on his own criticism on whether America is the biggest team in the countrythis as a result of the declarations of William Ochoa at a press conference where he stated that his team was in Mexico like Real Madrid in Spain.

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of Club América, stated that his team is the largest in Mexico (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

In the consideration of the sports analyst, the America is not the greatest and even the greatness it has is due to Televisawho have managed to promote the team among the masses, which is why he brought up the level of education of its fans.

“Much of the “greatness” of America has been put on by Televisa, a powerful organ of communication that is capable of transmitting realities and fantasies to people. Just as it has brought a great novel to many houses, it has been the communication device of the football club…”

In the midst of this controversy, in addition to receiving the response from the sports president of America, he was also blocked by Memo Ochoa on Twitter, after he tagged him in his criticism that “Chivas is the greatest team in Mexican soccer” and that it is “incomparable worldwide.”

