Santiago Baños denounced harassment of his family by the fans of America

Santiago Baños (Photo: Twitter/ @ClubAmerica)

The animation groups mexican soccer they will always demand victories from their team; from players, coaching staff and even managers can be loved or hated by the fans according to the results they obtain. Such was the case with America club y Santiago Bathssports director of Coapa.

At the beginning of Clausura 2022, the team that was still led by Santiago Solari failed to get off the ground and ended up at the bottom of the general standings, which is why the American supporters pounced against the management of Baños with the Eagles.

Recently in an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Baños revealed the harassment he and his family suffered from different fans of the group cream blue when the squad still had no chance of reaching the league.

America experienced a crisis at the start of the tournament, now it will play the Liga MX semifinal (Photo: USA TODAY/Refinhold Matay)

The first thing he pointed out is that he is aware of the implications of working within a Liga MX club, so understood the discomfort of the fans when there was still no talk of league. but at the same time evidenced the inconveniences that his family experienced in the face of the claims.

“I understand it, I have been in this position for a long time, but my family does not even watch over the funeral, it is complicated. Then they send messages to my children, to my wife and that obviously I think is not worth it.

Although he did not reveal what kind of messages he received, he did share the harassment he experienced when there was talk of a crisis within the Eagle Nest by Solari. on the other hande excused said behaviors for the way in which soccer is lived in the country Well, he argued that respect has been lost and the fanatic forgets what professional sport implies.

Santiago Baños assured that the messages against him are from unknown persons (Photo: Youtube Club América screenshot)

“Obviously these are difficult times, I think that in Mexico we have suddenly crossed that line of respect because at the end of the day it is a sport. I think we all deserve respectespecially on the personal issue”

On the other hand, Santiago Baños assured that the messages against him are from unknown persons and that his position within America lends itself to this type of attack on social networks; He also argued that the very relevance of the Coapa team lends itself to both the press and the fans talking about it and spread “disease”as described by the sports director of the Americanist club.

“I am aware that it is not a personal issueNobody who attacks me knows me, so it’s a matter of the position I hold. The media also make a show because America obviously generates a lot of controversy and curiosity, it is the team that sells the most but suddenly it is complicated.

The board fired Santiago Solari (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza)

After Baños and the board decided to fire Santiago Solari, the club regained its vitality; Under the interim direction of Fernando Ortiz, the team managed to qualify for the league automatically.

Came off the bottom of the table and finished the regular season of the tournament in fourth position. Already in the league eliminated Puebla in the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 4 – 3.

In a party full of controversies, the Americanists reached the semi-final in which they will face the club that finished as the general leader of the tournament, the Tuzos from Pachuca.

For the first leg will be played on the field of the Azteca Stadium the next Thursday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.while the return will be in Hidalgo on Sunday, May 22 at 8:06 p.m.

