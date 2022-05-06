Santiago Baños told how Solari’s attitude was with the players of America

The sports president assured that Santiago Solari’s relationship with the players was distant (Photo: Carlos Ramírez/EFE)

the output of Michael Herrera of Club América opened the doors to one of the most highly anticipated coaches in the history of the team. With the background of having won the 2018 Club World Cup with Real Madrid, Santiago Solari was presented with great acceptance among the fans. However, poor results in his last campaign led to his dismissal. According to Santiago Baños, his attitude with the players could have been decisive.

During a talk with Álvaro Morales, from ESPNthe sports president of Club América revealed that Solari’s relationship with the members of the campus was not so close. This situation had an impact on the management of the group of players, which was reflected in the poor results accumulated at the start of Grita México Clausura 2022.

“There are different ways of being of each technical director and there are those who have better empathy or group management. Santiago (Solari) was more introverted and did not have such a direct relationship with the player “told the media commentator.

The fans requested the departure of Santiago Baños due to the poor results in America (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

And it is that the personality of the Argentine coach immediately contrasted with the vast majority of the traits exhibited by strategists who took the reins of the Coapa team in recent years. With a reserved personality, sought to get away from the controversy before the microphones and extolled the order as the basis of your project.

The plan worked well for him the first two seasons. With discreet victories but relevant managed to position itself at the top of the table and even set a new point mark within 12 months. Despite the effectiveness, it failed to transcend beyond the quarterfinals in the league and the crisis of results moved until the start of Grita México Clausura 2022.

In the first eight days of the semester, the harvest of points was limited to six of 24 possible. Even the breakdown of the sports scheme became evident every time the team led by Santiago Solari stepped onto the field of play. According to Baños, the crisis was due to a “spiral of mistrust” which they sought to put an end to after the draw with Queretaro on day eight.

Fernando Ortiz added 19 units in eight games (Photo: [email protected])

“A snowball was made where the bad results and mistrust grew (…) We made the decision after the game in Querétaro (…) In the last minutes they tied us in a game that we should have won. There we thought that there was no more. The next day I made an appointment with him at my office and told him that the project had ended there and we were very grateful for his work,” said Baños.

Solari’s departure added uncertainty to the Eagles’ sporting situation. Far from choosing the institutional technical assistant Gilberto Adame, the board’s gaze turned to the Sub-20, where Fernando Ortiz was shining despite having arrived at the beginning of the year 2022. It was thus that Santiago Baños communicated the decision to appoint interim coach to Tano in the hope of redressing the crisis.

America managed to qualify directly for the league after the arrival of Fernando Ortiz (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

“We brought him from the 20th and he was doing things well. He knows what the America shirt is and I trust him a lot. Adame came from being an assistant with Miguel (Herrera) and the team needed a new face. That’s why it was Fernando’s decision, ”he revealed.

With the new designation, it took America a couple more days to win a match again. It was on day 11, against Toluca, when they began an undefeated streak that lasted until the end of the regular tournament against Cruz Azul. With this they achieved the harvest of necessary points to direct access to the league and consolidated as the fourth best club in one of its most irregular seasons.

