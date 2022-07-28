Santiago Giménez is heading to Europe with Feyenoord; he will be the 12th Mexican in the Eredivisie

Santiago Gimenez. Photo: @miseleccionmx

Everything seems to indicate that it is details that separate Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoor of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. According to various reports, his father’s Chaco or that of his still coach Diego Aguirre, the 21-year-old footballer will continue his career in European football and will become the twelfth Mexican to play in the Eredivisie.

The good relationship between Dutch and Mexican football seems to continue. The Dutch championship has been an important destination when it comes to Aztec soccer players in the old continent, at least in the last two decades. Once the arrival of the Chaquito to the rotterdamesa institution, will join the legion of compatriots who make up elements such as Andrew Saved, Carlos Salcido, Jesus Manuel Corona, Hirving Lozano o Edson Alvarez.

“With great enthusiasm, also with a little sad because it is Cruz AzulIt is a team that we love very much, where he was trained since he was a boy, but I think that things went as the club wanted, as Santiago wanted, some details are missing but we are very excited and always supporting Santiago. Some details are missing and it has not been made official, but hopefully in the next few days,” said Christian Giménez, who is part of the Mazatlán coaching staff.

(Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

Though Santi He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he also has Mexican nationality. Grown and developed in Mexico, the juvenile He trained in the lower categories of Cruz Azul, institution in which his father is considered a legend. At the national team level, he chose to represent the Tri without hesitation and currently already has several calls to the absolute team.

In the current tournament Liga MX, Giménez is positioned as the best scorer. With five days played the cement manufacturer leads the Apertura 2022 standings with five goals. At the beginning of the semester, vaccinated to Tigres, Pachuca, Atlas and on a double count to Puebla, he was only unable to score against Atlético de San Luis, as he was injured during the first minutes of the second half in what could have been his last game with the light blue jacket.

“The theme of Santiago Giménez is something very likely to go, details are missing for the transfer to be completed. obviously that It is a sensitive drop because he is an important playervery important and is a benchmark in the attack, which is in a good moment, but well, they are also situations that are out of my reach and we have to wait for what happens”, commented coach Aguirre.

File photo of Santiago Giménez controlling the ball during a Mexican tournament match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The success stories of Mexicans in the Eredivisie are several. The first national to arrive in the Netherlands was Joaquín del Olmo in 1996 and although his arrival did not have a glorious outcome, it did not prevent future generations from having it. Total, There have been 12 Aztecs who have been active on the Dutch first division courts:

Joaquín del Olmo (Vitesse), Carlos Salcido (PSV Eindhoven), Francisco Men Rodríguez (PSV Eindhoven), Hector Moreno (AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven), Andrew Saved (PSV Eindhoven), Ulysses Davila (Vitesse), Uriel Antuna (Groningen), Jesus Manuel Tecatito Corona (Twente), Hirving Chucky Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven)y Edson machine Álvarez (Ajax).

There is the case of santiago palaces Maceda, who was signed by the Wheel in 2015, however, he never officially played an Eredivisie game.

