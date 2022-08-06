Santiago Naveda seeks to be summoned by Mexico after signing with Poland’s Miedz

Santiago has been summoned with El Tri in minor categories (Photo: Instagram/santi_naveda)

Then leave the America to sign for him Miedz Legnica de Poloniathe midfielder Santiago Naveda maintains the illusion to assist with the Mexican team at the World Cup Qatar 2022next November.

Before boarding his plane to Europe, the 21-year-old said he was willing to give 100 percent if required by Gerardo Martino, technician of the Tri. This is what he said this Friday in an interview for ESPN.

“One has the illusion as a player of being able to be in a World Cup and for my part it will be to give the maximum and always be there for what is needed. If a call can be given I will always be willing to give 100 percent “

With respect to his new team, Santiago mentioned that the project caught his attention and that the coaching staff contacted him personally to explain it.

(Photo: Instagram/santi_naveda)

“I was very interested in the project that the team presented to me; the coach communicated with me that he wanted me to go there (Poland), he told me a little about the Polish league; I think that will help my projection in the future and adapt to what Europe is”

Furthermore, it revealed that spoke with elements of experience such as Guillermo Ochoa, Jonathan Dos Santos, Miguel Layún and Álvaro Fidalgowho advised him to take advantage of the opportunity to grow in football, despite how complex it is to emigrate to Europe.

“I talked a bit with everyone, more with those who have played in Europe. Memo, Jonathan, Layun, Fidalgo; They advised me and told me to make the most of it. These are challenges that few Mexican soccer players have the privilege of experiencing. So take advantage of it and it will be difficult to leave, but it will help me to grow in all aspects and to know what European football is.”

After submitting the respective documentation, he walked towards the metal arches in the company of his parents and sister and, after an emotional moment, he left with his father for Frankfurt, Germany, to later take a connection to Wroclaw, Poland, and end the journey to Legnica with a transfer by car of approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

(Photo: Instagram/santi_naveda)

midfielder debuted in Liga MX on January 9, 2021in the victory of the Eagles 2 to 1 against Atlético de San Luis, corresponding to Day 1 in Clausura 2021.

After five tournaments with América, Santiago he played 28 league games and only scored one goalbut since the departure of Santiago Solari and the arrival of Fernando Ortiz, he lost activity with the first team.

Miedz Legnica is a club that is currently in relegation zone. The season in Top league It has started and already adds a defeat, in addition to a tie that has it in the penultimate place in the classification.

Historically it is a soccer team that has been made with the Polish Cup in 1992although outside of that he has dedicated himself to maintaining the category in the highest Polish circuit based on promotions for non-relegation.

(Photo: Instagram / miedzlegnica)

belongs to the region of Legnica, being founded in 1971. Its nickname is “Miedzianka” and play in the Legnica Municipal Stadiumwhich has a capacity to hold 6 thousand 244 fans.

Currently the template Miedz Legnica has a value of 10 million dollars. His most expensive footballer is Jeronimo Cacciabue, 24-year-old Argentine with a cost of 2.14 million dollars.

Santiago Naveda would arrive at the club to become the second highest rated footballer of the squad, just behind the Argentine. The Mexican letter is valued exactly at 2 million dollars.

KEEP READING:

How much does Gignac earn in Tigres and why did he miss the millionaire offers from China and Arabia

“I am a human being”: Chicharito defended himself by denying a child an autograph