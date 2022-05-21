Santiago Ponzinibbio prepares his return to the UFC with a fight that promises to be the best of the year: “I am thirsty for revenge”

Ponzinibbio will face Brazilian Michel Pereira in Las Vegas (Emanuel Gomez)

“Everything is given to make it the fight of the year”ensures Santiago Ponzinibbio a Infobae in the run-up to his new presentation at the UFC this Saturday, May 21. The Argentine prepares to return to the most famous octagon in the world with “thirst for revenge” after what happened in his last fight, while on the other side the Brazilian will be waiting for him Michel Pereirawhich comes from four wins in a row.

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas (Nevada) will host the evening and both protagonists promise to put on a show to match co-main event of a seasoned event, the first being the historical and sporting South American rivalry between Argentina and Brazil.

The Rasta will return to action after five months with a clear goal: kill whoever gets in front of you to once again have an opportunity to fight for the welterweight belt, today in the hands of the best pound-for-pound company Kamaru Usman.

Santiago Ponzinibbio will look for a victory that will bring him closer to the welterweight division title

“Going back to the octagon is a beautiful feeling”recognizes the native of La Plata after what was his controversial loss to American Geoff Neal by split decision, in which one jury saw him as the winner while the other two did not.

“I arrive with a thirst for revenge after what happened”Santiago assures. “I think I won that fight, it was close but I think I won and a lot of people think the same. In fact the division champion (Usman) felt that I had won. But hey, now I’m already focused on what’s to come and on giving everything to go for the title again”, he adds.

The Argentine, currently in the 14th place in the welterweight division of the ranking, appears at the UFC Vegas 55 with a record 29 wins of which 15 were on the fast track and five losses, numbers similar to those of his opponent who has 27 wins (10 KO), 11 losses and two fights without decision (NC).

Although the Brazilian is not in the Top 15, it will be quite a challenge for Ponzias must take away the undefeated four wins that it entails, in a combat in which a clash of styles can be clearly seen: “Although we are both strikers and we look for the fight on foot, he is a more crazy fighter while I am more technical, more closed. The truth is, regardless of his style, I’m not going to change my stance, I’m a finisher, I’m going out for the knockout, I’m going out to press and I’m going to do it this Saturday”.

“He has a spectacular style, I have a style that is also very fun to watch and everything is given to make it the fight of the yearand even one of the best fights in the history of this (welter) weight division”, warns the Argentine.

Pereira, 28, is one of the most dangerous fighters in the category for his unorthodox technique, with pirouettes, jumps and blows that can surprise At any time. “He is explosive and has great knockout power. He can confuse you with his movements. The most dangerous thing about him is that he can take the punches from any angle and with any guard since he is ambidextrous”, details Santiago.

Argentine Dagger (The Argentine dagger), understands that it will be a combat full of extra condimentsand in which a victory will have many good consequences for him, the main one being the fact of re-positioning himself among the best in his category to fight for the title.

“Pereira has a very strong name within the company, very big for that matter and he is doing very well after four fights won. If I get a good win over him, I’m definitely going to get very close to the belt. and maybe after that some top of the division will come ”.

Ponzinibbio arrives in the octagon with “thirst for revenge” (Getty)

Ponzinibbio, 35 years old, is also aware that You must get a positive result to start regularizing your record. After a two-year hiatus due to various injuries and health problems, the fighter returned to action in January 2021 with a loss to Jingliang Li by knockout, a victory over Miguel Baez by decision and the last controversial loss against Geoff Neal.

Before that period of absences, in which he experienced dramatic moments, the man from La Plata accumulated seven consecutive victories in three years (from 2015 to 2018), the last one against Neil Magny in a historic evening, since It was the first one developed in Argentina.

Regarding that, Santiago confirmed to Infobae what is doing everything possible for the company to return to the country: “The idea is that the UFC returns to Argentina. In 2020 it was in the plans but the pandemic prevented it. But hey, if it’s not this year, Surely next time we will have the UFC in Argentina.”

As for his future, he Rasta waiting “do two more fights this year to be able to be active” and if all goes well, he will be able to challenge Kamaru Usman for the title. “Usman is doing very well, he is a super complete fighter who evolves with each fight. Today he is the number 1 pound-for-pound athlete.”

“I really want to meet him. I hope I have to fight for the title against him because it is one of my goals and a fight that I really like. I had already agreed to do a fight with him in Chile but it didn’t happen. Now I hope it happens soon, ”he sentenced.

