Santiago Ponzinibbio spoke after losing in the first round of the UFC: “All my life I forged through adversity, this time it will be no different”

The Argentine fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio was knocked out in his first mixed martial arts fight of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after two years of absence.

The platense of 34 years, lost by technical knockout to the Chinese Li Jingliang, in a category match welter developed in the Yas Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

With a minute to go to the end of the first round, the Asian from 32 years, impacted a jab left in the face of Rasta and knocked it down, enough for the judge to order the Technical KO.

“I have no words to describe the sadness that I feel. I wanted to return giving a victory, they deserve it for so much support. I worked very hard for this event, a whole year of preparation but this sport is like that, there is a part out of control, a blow that comes in and everything ends. I want to thank you for all the messages and the love you always have. All my life I forged it on adversity, this time it will be no different. I’m coming back stronger than ever”Wrote the fighter albiceleste in your official account Instagram after the fight.

His rival Li Jingliang, He was not going to be the Argentine adversary at first, since he had to fight against Muslim Salikhov within the framework of the evening UFC Fight Island 7 but due to coronavirus symptoms he was removed from the billboard already Ponzinibbio they assigned the Asian. Both are out of the main weight rankings welter and the Rasta he will have to recover from the defeat in order to claim the world title. It should be noted that in this division the Nigerian Kamaru Usman (beat Jorge Masvidal in July of last year) is the title owner and its main contender by ranking is Colby Covington.

Ponzinibbio returned to fight after 26 months, after what was his presentation in November 2018 which ended with a win over the American Neil Magny, in Buenos Aires.

The Argentine now has a record of 28 wins (14 by KO and 6 by submission) and four falls, while the Chinese native of Xinjiang sum 17 victorias (8 KOs and 4 submissions) and six defeats.

At the pre-fight weigh-in, Ponzinibbio had honored Diego Armando Maradona, by displaying a banner with the image of the popular idol with the world Cup in his hands accompanied by the legend “Forever”.

