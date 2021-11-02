Santiago Solari and Memo Ochoa, nominated as the best coach and goalkeeper

Santiago Solari and Memo Ochoa were nominated by the IFFHS (Photos: Reuters)

This Monday, November 1, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) shared his list of nominees for the best of football this 2021 and within the categories considered, the names of different players and coaches who have activity in the MX League.

For the classification of best coach Santiago Solari, helmsman of America, was nominated. The Argentine coach maintained a winning streak that catapulted the azulcremas to position themselves as lone leaders of the general soccer table. With 34 overall points, they have already secured their pass to the Mexican soccer league and will arrive as candidates to win the title of Grita México Apertura 2021.

Despite the recent setbacks he had with The Eagles for losing the final of the Concacaf Champions League and the recent game of matchday 16 of the MX League against Blue Cross, his career throughout this season earned him to be nominated for the best technical director. With an indelible leadership and his move to the Mexican soccer league, the helmsman of America was considered to be awarded the IFFHS award.

, Memo is nominated alongside figures of great stature such as PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma or Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Photo: REUTERS / Jorge Mendoza)

Another of the Coapa figures that was also nominated is Guillermo Ochoa; the institution’s titular goalkeeper was considered to win the award for the best goalkeeper of the year. For his outstanding performance with the Americanists and with the Mexican team He could be the best goalkeeper of this 2021.

Throughout this year, Memo Ochoa has had an outstanding performance with the Tri. In recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics served as captain of the team and managed to hang the bronze medal with the sub-23 directed by Jaime Lozano. In addition, the years he has been in the American club place him as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the team.

According to the la IFFHS, the final winners will be announced at the end of November. Both Solari and Ochoa will face great soccer figures. In the case of best goalkeeper, Memo is nominated alongside figures of great stature such as the PSG goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, or the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

Juan Reynoso, from Cruz Azul, was also nominated for best coach of the year (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



It should be noted that another of the coaches who work in the Mexican league and who were also considered for the award are Juan Reynoso, from Cruz Azul, and Javier Aguirre, coach of the Striped from Monterrey. So Solari does not have a simple picture to win the award.

For his part, chess player Reynoso managed to break the 23-year untitled drought in La Noria. The past Guardians 2021 led to Machine to be crowned champion of the First Division of Mexico when he defeated the Santos Laguna club. The ninth star was an outstanding triumph for the celestial.

Javier Aguirre was nominated for the best coach of the year (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)

Within the achievements of Basque So far this year, the Concacaf title that he won last Thursday, October 28, stands out. In that meeting he recovered the dynamism of Striped and, in addition to being champions, they got their ticket to the Club World Cup. The international event will take place next year 2022 and the venue will be in the United Arab Emirates. The Monterrey club will be the exponent of Mexican soccer and will seek to compete against the best FIFA ranked clubs.

Another of the items that distinguishes IFFHS is the best player in the world and two selected from Tri were considered in the category. Raúl Jiménez and Héctor Herrera they could take the prize.

