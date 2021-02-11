Santiago Solari dreams of returning to the Club World Cup as coach of America

Santiago Solari admitted that he is eager to go to the Club World Cup with the Eagles (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Santiago Solari, who has been in charge of the America, He admitted that he is looking forward to going to the Club World Cup with the Eagles. However, he clarified that they must first get the ticket by winning the Concacaf Champions League.

“The Club World Cup is wonderful and to get there you have to win first, it’s a tournament that I love, I represented three confederations and as a coach I want to return to America “, said the coach at a press conference.

It is worth remembering that the Argentine helmsman has already participated in the top FIFA club-level tournament. The first was as a player with Atlante and the second when he managed Real Madrid.

The azulcremas will face Olimpia from Honduras in the round of 16 (Photo: Twitter / @clubamerica)

And it is that this Wednesday the Concacaf carried out the draw for the Concachampions. The azulcremas will be measured against Olympia of Honduras in the round of 16, the first round of international competition.

Regarding his rival, the strategist acknowledged that they will have a tough opponent. “They are a very winning team from their country and have international experience and although in these instances all are difficult, I can say that Olimpia is one of the least accessible ”, he expressed.

In turn, Solari admitted that his team has the favorite tag, since it is the maximum winner of the competition. However, he clarified that it follows from those qualifiers because they must first play the games.

The Argentine helmsman has already participated in the top FIFA club-level tournament (Photo: Ettore Ferrari / EFE)



“Those titles are not put by me, history puts them and if America is the one that won the most it is like that. Y I flee from those adjectives and common places because you have to play and compete ”, indicated the technical director.

Finally, the South American ruled out that the Coapa club will be affected by logistics of the tournament. He noted that a large team cannot make excuses, especially because of the number of players it has to solve several meetings in the week.

“Big teams always have more than one tournament and have rosters for everything and the players if they are physically fit can play Wednesday Sunday and that does not worry. It is true that travel is harder, but he is not alien to footballers and that cannot be an excuse “, ended.

Everything ready for the 2021 Concachampions

Monterrey, Cruz Azul, América and the champion León already know their rivals for the Concacaf Champions League (Photo: Twitter / @TheChampions)

This Wednesday, Concacaf held the draw for the Champions League, a competition that will begin on April 6 and 8. With that, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, America and the champion León They already know their rivals to start their way to the Club World Cup.

For the round of the last 16, the Eagles will face Olympia from Honduras, while Rayados will do it against Atlético Pantoja from Dominican Republic. The Machine will face Arcahaie FC of Haiti and the Green bellies will collide with the winner of Hamilton Forge and Toronto FC of Canada.

At the same time, Alajuelense will face off against Atlanta United and Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica against the Philadelphia Union. Honduras Marathon will be Portland Timbers’ rival and Real Estelí will have a duel against Columbus Crew.

It is worth remembering that in the last edition, where the Tigres de la UANL, it was the first tournament with the current format. This consists of confrontations that start from the round of 32 to two games until reaching the coronation of the new monarch of the Confederation.

