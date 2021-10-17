Santiago Solari evaded Guti’s direct statements about his time at Real Madrid

The American coach, Santiago Solari, called Real Madrid “his home” (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)

Santiago Solari spoke today at a press conference and commented on his stay at the Real Madrid, team that he described as “his home” and ruled out giving an answer to Efe on if you share the opinion of Jose Maria Gutierrez Guti, who pointed out that the team from the Spanish capital did not value Solari when he was in command of the merengue bench.

“After managing Madrid’s first team, I had the fantastic opportunity to be an ambassador for the club, until I signed with América. It has been a wonderful experience in different roles and I have enjoyed each of them. I consider it as my home and I always wish him the best ”, explained the helmsman of the America.

During an event organized last month by the Mexican office of LaLiga, Guti stressed that the Real Madrid “He did not value much” the now coach of America, who enlisted in the adventure of the white bench for a short period between 2018 and 2019, time that allowed him to win a Club World Cup with the You meringues.

“ In Madrid I have spent half my life, I have had the opportunity to play many years there and then from there I trained as a coach and trained lower division players from the age of 13 to Castilla and then I went through the first team ”, highlighted Solari.

Solari spent less than a season at the helm of the Spanish team (Photo: Ettore Ferrari / EFE)

Since the arrival of the Argentine strategist to the bank of America, the azulcremas have contested the highest parts of the table, in the current contest they look like the general leader of the competition and are four points away from qualifying directly to the League of Mexican soccer.

This weekend they will have to measure their forces against the Athletic of San Luis, who ranks seventh in the league. However, after this confrontation, they will still have to face each other with Santos, Tigres, Cruz Azul and Monterrey.

“ San Luis is doing a good tournament, they have shown it from home and away. It will be a tough opponent and we will have to be with the lights on. You have to be vigilant from the first minute, ”said the UEFA Champions League winner as a player with Real Madrid.

In addition, the former technician of the Real Madrid acknowledged that his team is within a complicated stage of the calendar due to the fact that it suffered different casualties of footballers who were assisted with their corresponding teams, as is the case of Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino and Roger Martínez, who closed their participation in the South American World Cup qualifiers this Thursday and remain in doubt for the match against San Luis.

Santiago Solari maintains America as the general leader of the competition (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“My players do well and we aim to sustain that good work, which is difficult because there are rivals and the calendar, there are times when you only have a truce with games on weekends and then there are more difficult moments with games during the week and tougher still because matches are gathered during the week, the weekend and World Cup qualifying rounds ”, he declared.

Jorge Sánchez and Emmanuel Aguilera they became discarded players for this weekend due to muscular discomfort that have afflicted them. Secondly, Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino and Roger Martínez They arrived directly to the city of San Luis and it will be assessed whether they are fit to play or not. This according to information from César Caballero, correspondent of ESPN.

