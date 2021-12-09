Santiago Solari revealed why few Mexican footballers play in European leagues

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Visit of Jose Ramon Fernandez to the facilities of the America club It surprised the sports environment. In the morning, the journalist went with the strategist of the set of the Nest, Santiago Solari, to have a conversation about the passage of the South American as helmsman blue cream. The event caused controversy since the communicator is a staunch rival of Americanism. For locals and strangers it represents the icon of contempt and animosity against the Eagles.

On this occasion, not everything was upset, since both the panelist from ESPN as the Argentine coach had a conversation in which they talked about the passage of America in the Apertura 2021 and some more topics. It was so Joserra questioned the former player of the Real Madrid I about the difference that existed between Mexican and Argentine footballers, since the Argentine league exports more players to Europe than the Mexican national championship.

The helmsman’s response focused on the privileges, advantages and opportunities that the compatriots have in the Aztec tournament, since for him, it is difficult for them to put aside the guarantees offered by Liga MX and go to the old continent in search of new dreams in order to start from scratch: “Liga MX conspires against the internationalization of the Mexican soccer player. The Mexican league is very strong and powerful economically. It seems to me that players feel comfortable playing here: with its significance and aspirations. To jump to another league they have to see it very striking “.

Photos: ESPN // EFE

Around the world, Mexican players do not exceed ten in international teams in Europe. Today, members of the Mexican Soccer TeamThe ones that have the most action are: Edson Álvarez at Ajax from the Netherlands, Raúl Jiménez at Wolverhampton from England, Hirving Lozano in the Napoli of Italy, Andrew Saved with Real Betis of Spain and Gerardo Arteaga that militates in the Genk of Belgium. On the other hand: Diego Lainez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Corona and Hector Herrera They look for minutes in their respective clubs.

“Players who reach big clubs in Mexico like America or others, it is difficult for them to make the leap like Hugo Sánchez, because they have reached the maximum. In general the players jump to a small team or an intermediate team there. We have to see if it is the way they want, although there are players who have done it, “said Santiago.

The talk took place in a context in which the Águilas were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 in front of their staunch rival, the University Cougars. Solari was harshly criticized for the approach he made against the felines, because in the first leg he retreated his team defensively with the intention of seeking victory in the return match. To the bad fortune of the Crema fans, those of the Pedregal They came out with the victory of the Azteca Stadium. Sectors in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula they demanded the Argentine’s departure at the end of the meeting.

José Ramón Fernández and Santiago Solari met at the Club América facilities (Photo: Twitter / @ joserra_espn)

The board led by Santiago Banos He has already analyzed Santiago Solari’s project with the Eagles: “We want to go through the tournament in its two phases. It seems to me that it is important to give credit to the regular phase. But we have to land it with hierarchy ”.

Already in a sarcastic tone, Fernández asked the South American about what signings he would request for him Closing 2022 and the strategist commented: “I would ask Haaland, Mbappé y Vinicuis, with all due respect for our players ”. In this way, the Azulcremas are already preparing and training for the next championship.

KEEP READING:

Video: this is how Marcelo Flores, Tricolor promise, played when he was a child

Faitelson’s mockery of Joserra for his visit to Coapa: “It was because of his Eagle Member card”

Arturo Brizio described as “correct” the arbitration decisions in the Atlas vs Pumas