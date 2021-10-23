Santiago Solari vs Piojo Herrera: the most anticipated duel of strategists at the Azteca Stadium

Santiago Solari commands America; Miguel Herrera, to Tigres in the Apertura 2021. (Photos: EFE / Cuartoscuro)

The party that America and Tigers will hold this Saturday 23 October, o’clock 19:00 hours (Central time of the Mexican Republic) from the field of Aztec stadium, it will be one of the most attractive games of the Matchday 15 at Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament. The football clamor will rise from the mystique of Santiago Solari and Miguel Herrera.

The duel will be special derived from the return of Louse to the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, a building that served as his fortress when he was in charge of Las Águilas. In the capital institution he managed to raise the titles of MX League corresponding to Closing 2013 and the Opening 2018. In turn, the MX Cup of the Closing 2019 and the Champion of Champions 2018/19, a distinction that he won against the club he directs today.

In the same way, it will allow to put into play the streak that The Undead preserves local as helmsman of those of Coapa. Since his arrival at the highest Aztec football circuit, during the Guard1anes Closing Tournament 2021, has not lost any match that has played within the enclosure of the Tlalpan road.

The wards of Santiago Solari march as lone leaders of the Opening 2021. They have gotten 31 points from 14 commitments; product of nine wins, four draws and only one setback. The born in Rosario, Santa Fe in Argentina maintains an effectiveness of 72.51% in the Mexican First Division, since you have obtained 63 out of 87 possible points in a couple of contests.

Santiago Solari made his debut as a coach at Real Madrid Castilla, but he also managed Real Madrid. (Photo: REUTERS / Sergio Pérez)

In the same way, it holds a record of 16 crashes without falling into the Azteca– Records 14 markers won and two tied. He’s two wins away from matching what Mario Carrillo placeholder image achieved in 2005: I would if you succumb to Tigers and Striped, his rivals on the fifteenth and seventeenth date of the joust.

Already with the secure ticket to the LeagueHe will try to get his team to add by three to widen the difference with the second place in the classification; currently Atlas holds the coliderato with 23 units. The joy of his hobby in the Quarter finals would cause it to resemble the feat of Carlos Reinoso In the season 1982-83. If you access Semifinals and succeeds at home, would have done what no other helmsman cream blue in the history.

On the other side, the pupils of Miguel Herrera are located in the third place with 22 points; product of five wins, five draws and three slips. They will seek to secure their direct ranking site for the decisive stage towards gold. As visitors they outscored by 1-2 a Tijuana and they repeated the 0-3 before Mazatlan and Athletic San Luis. They agreed to 1-1 with Puebla and Blue Cross. While they lost 3-1 to Toluca and 2-0 before The gang at Classic Regio.

Miguel Herrera has directed Atlante, Monterrey, Veracruz, Tecos, América, Tijuana and Tigres. (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



About the confrontation with America, The lice He indicated that he did not agree with his departure from the club, but thanked the board for trusting in his project. In addition to this, in an interview with On the radio, argued that he assembled much of the current staff of Santiago Solari. This day, he recognized that The Eagles They are the best team of the tournament, he announced his eleventh starter and highlighted the strategy that he will implement to face them from the benches.

“You have to attack it, we know that it is a team that is organized very well, that hardly gives away spaces. But you have to look for that moment of error and try to take advantage of it because it has become a very orderly team, with very good sacrifice in recovering the ball and taking advantage of the space. They have been forceful, they have been effective. So we have to be attentive to all that, “he clarified at a press conference.

KEEP READING:

Piojo Herrera ruled out thirst for revenge against América at the Azteca Stadium

“I never agreed”: Miguel Herrera on his departure from América

What is the Mario Carrillo brand that Santiago Solari could match at the Azteca Stadium

Santiago Solari and his formidable percentage of effectiveness in Liga MX