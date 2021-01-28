Santos Laguna, afraid of facing America for a possible COVID-19 outbreak

Santos Laguna with fear of facing America for a possible outbreak of COVID-19 (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos / Jos Alvarez / JAM MEDIA)

The next Sunday, Santos Laguna will face the America, who live a difficult situation due to infections of COVID-19. At this, the captain Carlos Acevedo acknowledged that the campus is afraid, especially because they already suffered an outbreak of the disease last semester.

“Yes, there is fear, because we already lived through the outbreak and there were several colleagues who had complicated symptoms. As players we have to be honest about this; if we have symptoms or something that is wrong, tell health and doctors to be responsible and take care of others and families, “he expressed at a press conference on Tuesday.

Despite this, the young goalkeeper pointed out that the Laguneros have prepared the match against the Eagles in a normal way. He recognized that his rivals have a great squad, so the losses due to the virus will not affect its performance.

The young goalkeeper pointed out that the Laguneros have prepared the match against the Eagles in a normal way (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



“We prepare for the game with the same intensity and effort every week. We know that America has a great squad and if it has one or two casualties, it can supply them without any problem.. We are focused on that they are going to come with everything, but we are preparing the game in a great way ”, he mentioned.

The goalkeeper recalled the great institution that is the Coapa team. However, he advanced that they will seek to maintain the good moment their defensive line passes through, who so far has not conceded a goal in the tournament.

“We all know about history and what a great team it is, but we are very focused on remaining solid with the defensive part. Keeping zero is something important because at the end of the day you have a scoring opportunity and if you do it, it brings you closer to victory, “he added.

Acevedo spoke of the new Liga MX sanctions for those who do not comply with the health protocol (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Finally, Acevedo spoke of the new Liga MX sanctions for those who do not comply with the health protocol. “The issue of sanctions is important to be clearLet them tell themselves how they are going to be ”, he began.

“As people we want to go out, we are all tired of this topic and we want to be with the family, but I consider that a good distance, the alcohol gel and the mask are important for socialization ”, he explained.

The 24-year-old footballer admitted that any player can make a mistake, but this decision could spell a bigger problem. “Over there we can make the mistake of going out to a coffee that you think is fine, but in the end we are exposing all Mexican soccer”, He concluded.

The 24-year-old footballer admitted that any player can make a mistake, but this decision could mean a bigger problem (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

It is worth remembering that, due to covid-19 outbreak in the match between Monterrey and America, La Liga changed the logistics of your protocol of health. The agency pointed out that each team must do virus detection tests every 10 days and added a penalty to those who do not comply with the health protocol, fine that could reach up to 100,000 pesos Mexicans.

And it is that there have also been cases where footballers do not respect social distancing measures, such as that of Jonathan Rodríguez de Cruz Azul and Alan Mozo de Pumas, who were captured in different social gatherings. Therefore, both directives ensured that their players were internally sanctioned.

To this is added that Mexico goes through difficult times due to the increase in cases in the country. According to the latest report, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that in the country there are 1,778,905 positive cases accumulated and 152,016 deaths by coronavirus.

