Santos Laguna said goodbye to Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha was removed from his position as technical director of Santos (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

After the Club Santos Laguna was eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League, the Lagunera board took action on the matter of the club’s performance, so it decided terminate the contract a Pedro Caixinha.

Through a official statement the Torreón team informed the fans and the general public that their employment relationship with the Portuguese strategist was ending due to the lack of results that his management has shown up to now.

“After carrying out the corresponding analysis of the performance and sports results at the moment, the Santos Laguna Sports Committee decided to complete Pedro Caixinha’s cycle and his Technical Corps at the head of the First Team”, reads the board’s report.

Pedro Caixinha had already directed the club during the period 2012 – 2015 (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)



The Warriors thanked the 51-year-old technician for his work throughout these six days at the MX League and his participation in the Concachampions which led to Santos. “We are grateful for the professionalism and dedication of Pedro and his work team, to whom we wish every success in their future projects,” the club wrote.

Briefly the Santos Sports Committee explained that he will carry out a series of sessions to plan the direction of the team and assign a new coach for the remainder of Clausura 2022. Eduardo Fentanes will assume the position of interim coach for Matchday 7 against Cruz Azul, as shared by the club at a press conference.

Pedro Caixinha starred in the worst start in a Mexican short tournament as he left the Comarca Lagunera squad in the last position of the classification table with two points. What’s more Santos is the only club that has not had a victory so far in Grita México 2022.

Santos is in last place in the classification table (Photo: Twitter/@ClubSantos)

Their only two points are the result of two drawsthe first was with tigers on date one of the championship, a game in which they equalized the score at one goal and the last one occurred on Matchday 6 against Juarez de Braves in which there were no annotations.

In the rest of the Mexican championship games, the lagoons They lost all their commitments. However, the party that sentenced Caixinha’s dismissal was the elimination from the Concacaf Champions League.

Although they arrived in Canada with the tiniest one-goal lead, the Warriors they could not defend their victory in Torreón and received three goals against that left the scoreboard global 3 -1 at the request of the Montréal.

Santos’ next match will be against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@ClubSantos)

As far as Closure 2022 have been fired to four technicians of the First Division clubs; Leonardo Ramos was fired from Querétaro, after Paul Guede ended his relationship with Necaxa, Atlético de San Luis also fired Marcelo Mendezand the most recent Pedro Caixinha de Santos.

The Uruguayan arrived at the Coahuila squad in substitution of Guillermo Almada, coach who said goodbye to the club in November 2021 after being eliminated in the league. The lagoon institution immediately signed the Uruguayan, which meant his return to Liga MX after having directed Cruz Azul in 2019.

However, the return of the 51-year-old strategist was not successful as the Santos fans expected. Pedro Caixinha had already managed the club during the period 2012 – 2015. At that time he achieved outstanding triumphs such as the MX Cup in 2014, it was cClausura 2015 tournament champion In addition to getting the Champion of Champions that same season.

