Santos vs. America: where and when to watch the matchday 5 match in Liga MX

Two of the strongest teams in Grita México Clausura 2022 will face a match in a completely unexpected context for their fans. Águilas del América and Santos Laguna are in the last two places in the general classification, so in the duel corresponding to day 5 they will seek to add units to leave bottom of table. The locality could benefit those led by Pedro Caixinha, although Santiago Solari will seek to surprise as a visitor.

Although he played in the league last semester, the Club Santos Laguna He has not been able to consolidate an outstanding performance in the four days he has played. After rescuing a draw against the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) in their debut, were defeated in the three consecutive matches at the hands of Toluca, Santos and Atlas, whom he allowed to score nine goals. In that sense, the Portuguese helmsman will be forced to win to recover ground.

The match will be played in the Comarca Lagunera, so the Verdiblancos will have the encouragement of their public to seek the result that will make them compete in the tournament. The health authorities allowed the Corona TSM Stadium to house the fans at 80% of its capacity, that is, 4,000 people will go to the seats. Meanwhile, the rest of the fans will be able to follow the actions through various digital platforms.

Place: Corona TSM Stadium, Torreon, Coahuila.

Date: Saturday February 12, 2022.

Hour: 21:00

TV: the meeting will be available through the signal of Aztec Sports, on channel 7 of open television. Meanwhile, for the payment signal, the narration will be carried out by TUDN in the company’s channel.

Application and internet: the television stations in charge of the signal will also enable the transmission through their official websites and applications, however, those who go to the signal of TUDN must have a subscription, while the coverage of Aztec Sports it will be totally free.

Radio: listeners will be able to attend the chronicle of the actions totally live through the microphones of The Deportes in the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm), as well as in the 730 amplitude modulated (am).

Despite being last in the standings, Pedro Caixinha was unconcerned about the team’s sporting situation, although he hopes to keep the three points with the visit of those from Coapa. Instead, he clarified that the reason that has required more attention is “the relationship of the team process and that it begins to add three.”

“We are chasing that victory. We have sought to be very self-critical in relation to making a very clear assessment and analysis of the situation. We have a lot of experience and we are not capturing it, then we seek to make that self-criticism. The way in which they marked us was very innocent, so we had to orient ourselves a lot and work in that direction to work on what we were missing, ”he assured at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the sports situation in Coapa has called into question the continuity of Santiago Solari. Despite the reinforcements that arrived at América, the azulcremas have not been able to prevail in any of the three games they have faced. In that sense, a sector of the fans has been dissatisfied with the role shown by the Argentine helmsman, although inside the dressing room they claim to feel comfortable with the situation.

“He’s fine, I don’t see why people think his position is on the line. He has done very well in previous tournaments. I see him very well, calm and with the desire to change this situation. The team is to death with him and we want him to stay as long as possible. These potholes are difficult to pass, but I see it very well”, assured Jonathan Dos Santos in the days before the match.

