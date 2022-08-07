Santos vs Cruz Azul: when and where to see the match of the 7th day of Liga MX

Cruz Azul and Santos will collide on day 7 of the 2022 Opening (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Day 7 of the tournament Opening 2022 on the Liga MX will have one of the most significant meetings in recent years on its calendar. Recalling that final where the Blue Crossthen directed by Juan Reynoso, managed to break the 23-year drought without lifting the league title, this time they will visit Club Santos Laguna to play the regular season matchup. Both teams will seek their third victory.

The regular step has not been a characteristic feature of any of the squads that are about to face each other. In fact, neither Diego Aguirre as well as neither Eduardo Fentanes they have managed to break the barrier of 10 units despite the fact that 18 and 15 possible units have been played, respectively. In that sense, they will look for the points that catapult them to the four best teams in the competition.

The Lagunero team will have a slight favoritism to keep the three points, since the match will take place in the Corona TSM Stadium. Despite this, the residents of the capital will seek to repeat the victory they obtained at the expense of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) as visitors. The actions can be seen on various platforms.

Cruz Azul lifted its most recent title at the expense of Club Santos Laguna (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Place: Corona TSM Stadium, Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico.

Date: Saturday August 6, 2022.

Hour: 21:05

TV: The meeting will be one of the most publicized of the day, since it will have two options on open television. Channel 5, in charge of STUDYis the first option while the team of Aztec Sports will do the same in the signal of 7 with the voice of Christian Martinoli and Luis García. Meanwhile, the option for the pay signal will be the channel of the Chapultepec company.

Internet and application: Both companies will enable their multiplatform to broadcast the game live. However, while the official app and website of STUDY will be enabled for users with subscription, the options of Aztec Sports will be available for free.

Santos will have the advantage as a local team (Photo: Twitter/@ClubSantos)

Both Club Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul will perform on the field of the Corona TSM Stadium with a similar performance. The light blue have eight units achieved in exchange for two wins and the same number of draws and losses. For their part, the Laguneros will receive the rival with a pending match to play and seven points collected with two wins and two losses, as well as a draw.

both squads They will look for their second consecutive victory, as the locals managed to overcome the current champion of Liga MX by the slightest difference in the same venue. For its part, Cruz Azul took the victory at home when they received the Rayos del Necaxa led by Jaime Lozano.

Santiago Giménez said goodbye to Cruz Azul as scoring leader in the 2022 Opening (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

The historical statistics between both teams look even, because in the last 16 games they have tied in four games and each side has kept the three units in six occasions. In addition to this, Cruz Azul will seek to continue the good streak that has been consolidated in the Corona Stadium, a venue in which it has not known defeat or draw in its two most recent visits.

It is worth mentioning that the people of the capital will lead their first meeting without the character who became the benchmark for attack in the current semester. Santiago Gimenez, tournament scoring leaderleft the ranks of La Noria to join as one of the star reinforcements for the Feyenoord of the Eredivisie, where he will share the league with Erick Gutiérrez and Edson Álvarez.

