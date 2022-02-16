Santos vs Montreal: when and where to see the debut of the Laguneros in Concachampions

Santos Laguna will seek to reverse the losing streak of games without a victory against FC Montreal (Photo: Joe Nicholson/REUTERS)

In the midst of a questionable debut in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament, the Club Santos Laguna prepares to make his first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League. After earning the right to participate in the international competition for having reached the final of the Guard1anes 2021, those from the Shire will start the road to the championship from the round of 16before him Montreal Soccer Clubde la Major League Soccer (MLS).

The warriors commanded by Pedro Caixinha They will play the first leg with the obligation to win. The green and white fans they haven’t celebrated a win in all five games that they have played in Liga MX. The bad streak has even afflicted them since November 2021, when they beat Tigres by two goals to one in the first leg of the Liga MX quarterfinals.

Being two teams from different leagues, the location will be a relevant factor for the lagoons to take advantage in the series. The TSM Corona Stadium is authorized to accommodate 80% of its total capacity, so the fans will have to show the favoritism of the local team in each of its 24 thousand available seats. The rest of the public will be able to follow the broadcast on other digital and audiovisual platforms.

FC Montreal is one of the four MLS representatives (Photo: Kevin Sousa/REUTERS)

Place: TSM Corona Stadium, Torreon, Coahuila.

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Hour: 21:00.

TV: As it happens with each of the matches corresponding to the Concacaf Champions League, the transmission will be available through the paid signal in Fox Sports.

Internet and application: live and live action will also be within reach of mobile devices. Both the official website and the verified application of Fox Sports will enable the chronicle of the meeting in the voice of Raúl Orvañanos, but it will only be available to users with a subscription to the pay television service.

After almost achieving glory against Cruz Azul, Santos’ sporting situation has been in decline. Although the arrival of Caixinha instead of Guillermo Almada gave rise to the hope of the fans, in five games of the regular season, the team has only been able to salvage one point. On the contrary, he has allowed 13 goals against and are located at the bottom of the tablebelow Atlético de San Luis.

The National University Pumas will also participate in the Concacaf Champions League (Photo: Vincent Carchietta/REUTERS)

“The group is aware of the results, to receive so many goals. That has us very worried, but the only way to get ahead is with work, with humility, with effort day by day. The team know that we should not be there. We have had the advantage in most of the games and in some way or another we receive the draw or the handicap in a very few minutes”, stated goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.

Despite the four consecutive defeats suffered by Club Santos Laguna, participation in Liga MX It will allow you to face the match with a higher pace of play. It is worth mentioning that the MLS is in a recess before starting the 2022 season, so the team formerly known as the Montreal Impact He has not been able to see action in official meetings.

In the 2021 campaign, Montreal was far from playing in the final series qualifiers, since with 46 points he finished in the tenth position of the Eastern Conference. However, the team will seek to transcend and repeat the role that led them to fall in the final of the 2014-15 campaign against the Águilas del América.

