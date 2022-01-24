Santos vs. Necaxa: where and at what time to watch the last match of Day 3

The TSM Corona Stadium field will be the stage where both teams take to the field to fight for the three points (Photo: EFE/Andrés Herrera)



The last match of date 3 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 they will star it Saints and Necaxa. Your party will seal the Matchday 3 of the tournament before the break for the FIFA dates. Both clubs will arrive with the aim of improving their performance and adding more points that will place them in better positions in the classification table.

the field of TSM Corona Stadium It will be the stage where both teams take to the field to fight for the three points. o’clock at 19:00 hrs will begin the engagement between the Warriors and the Ray of the Necaxa.

The need for points for both teams is vital, so a confrontation is expected in which both teams give everything on the pitch.

Where to watch Santos vs Necaxa live?

The need for points for both teams is vital, so a confrontation is expected in which both teams give their all on the pitch (Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco)

On this occasion the match will feature the exclusive coverage of TUDN so you can see it through your television signal. It should be remembered that Canal 5 will not have the transmission of the game since the television station will be transmitting the playoffs of the NFL, so coverage of the match can only be accessed through a subscription to the pay television station

Schedule: 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico

Venue: TSM Corona Stadium

Date: Sunday, January 23

Transmission: exclusive by TUDN, Izzi Y Blim TV

The Laguneros come from losing 3 – 1 against the Toluca team (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

Streaming: through the mobile platform of TUDN They will be sharing the most outstanding actions of the match as well as on their website. Those fans who have a subscription to Izzi tv Y Blim TV they will also have access to the live feed of the game.

Social networks: Another way to follow the most outstanding actions of the game is through Twitter, the official accounts of both clubs -as well as of Liga MX- share minute by minute the most relevant of the game.

Radio: for those fans who do not have access to the internet, they will be able to follow the game through the narration of The Deportes broadcast on 730 AM and for him 96.9 FM.

How do Santos and Necaxa get to matchday 3 of the tournament?

(Photo: Instagram / @ clubnecaxa)

Both teams arrive at the match with the intention of recovering after losing their chance to climb the standings the previous day. The lagoons They come from losing 3 – 1 against the Toluca team.

For this reason, they only have one point, the result of their draw with Tigres on date one. So far they remain in position 13 in the tournament.

In contrast, hydrowarm they also come from a painful defeat because upon receiving the visit of the scratched de Monterrey ate four goals and failed to score a single goal.

Despite the fact that only two days of the tournament have finished, the Ray they have not managed to add any victory, a fact that keeps them at the bottom of the table due to the difference in goals against. His first loss of the season was against Juarez FC.

Santos tied with Tigres in J1 and it is his only point so far (Photo: EFE/Andrés Herrera)

In their last five meetings they have had in the Mexican tournament they have never obtained a draw result. Santos won three times, while Necaxa was victorious in two games

Saints lineup:

Carlos Acevedo, Matheus Dória, Félix Torres, David Andrade, Alan Cervantes, Carlos Orrantia, Fernando Gorriarán, Jordan Carillo, Ayrton Preciado, Eduardo Aguirre, Ignacio Jeraldino.

Necaxa Alignment:

Edgar Hernández, Idekel Domínguez, Fabricio Formiliano, Alonso Escoboza, Fernando Madrigal, Alan Medina, Ángelo Araos, Brian García, Rubén González, Milton Gimenez, Rodrigo Aguirre.

KEEP READING:

Pumas vs Tigres: this was Gignac’s controversial goal with which he turned the score around

What reason for “Naughty” Arce to start an argument with Julio César Chávez

The controversial apology of Paco Villa and Perro Bermúdez for their criticism of Santiago Baños