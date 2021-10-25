Santos vs Toluca: where and at what time to see the penultimate match of matchday 15 of Liga MX

The Santistas will seek to climb positions in the general table when they host the Devils (Photo: Miguel Sierra)



The tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 It has been characterized by its low productivity in the registration of annotations and emotions in the offensive areas. Furthermore, the level shown by most of the teams on the pitch has not finished convincing the fans and the national sports media. This irregularity has allowed many clubs to stay alive in the fight to play the Liga Mx league.

Two of the cases mentioned are those of Saints and the Devils of Toluca, who are fighting to get their ranking. The Choriceros maintain aspirations to get into direct league positions, while those of Torreón could position themselves in the places that grant a ticket to the playoff game. Despite this difference, the distance in terms of points of both institutions it is only six units.

Date: Sunday, October 24

Schedule: 19:06 hours (Mexico City time)

Location: Corona Stadium, Torreón

Transmission: Channel nine broadcast television and TUDN

The devils will deputize one of the four direct league tickets in the last matches (Photo: Alex Cruz / EFE)

The balance of the most recent matches between the two teams has leaned significantly towards the Santistas, who have managed to get three wins and two tied. In the last confrontation the devils were defeated by a score of 3-1 and with a crushing difference within the field of play.

The Choriceros They have remained within the top of the table in Liga Mx thanks to the irregularity shown by the rest of the competing teams. The team led by Hernán Cristante it is located in the number four position with 22 units despite accumulating six games without achieving victory.

Currently the Devils would be classified directly to the next league. However, clubs like Cruz Azul, Monterrey and Mazatlán They are only two points behind, so a visitor victory against the Laguneros would be essential to take a greater advantage over their competitors.

Hernán Cristante has not managed to find regularity with his team in the current tournament (Photo: Emiliano González / EFE)

For his part, Santos has had more ups and downs throughout the current tournament and the concern of the Lagunera fans is due to the scarce associative play that the team has shown in most of the matches. The current version of the team led by Guillermo Almada It is far from that team that reached the final of the Liga Mx in the previous tournament, which they lost against Cruz Azul.

Despite the irregularity, Warriors they could get to ninth position if they come out with a win in this Sunday’s game since they are currently in 14th place with 16 points. In addition, saints They are one of the few teams that have a pending game, which will be played against Pumas in the middle of the week.

Both institutions have maintained various historical episodes within defining moments in Mexican soccer. Devils and Santos have met repeatedly in quarter-final or semi-final matches. Even in the tournament Bicentennial 2010 starred in the fight for the title in one of the most dramatic finals in national football.

In that distant 2010 the Laguneros They failed to capture their superiority and constant obvious scoring opportunities on the scoreboard. Already in penalties, Oswaldo Sanchez He positioned them with a two-shot advantage, however, to the misfortune of his fans, the Shire players missed all the following shots with what the Devils became champions at the Nemecio Diez Stadium.

