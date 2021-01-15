Santos will have to play a “perfect match” to beat Tigres, assured Guillermo Almada.

Guillermo Almada assured that Santos will have to play a “perfect match” to beat Tigres (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Santos Laguna started the tournament with a great triumph over Blue Cross (1-0) last weekend. However, the tough tests at the start of the tournament will continue with this Sunday’s match when they are measured against the UANL Tigers.

Despite this, the technician Guillermo Almada recalled that his pupils have had great home performances, where they have only lost once since last semester. In addition, he assured that in their previous meeting, they were superior to the felines.

“All the rivals are complicated. We have done well when we have played at home and last time we had a great game against them, despite the innumerable casualties we had, “said the Uruguayan at a press conference this Thursday.

Almada admitted that those from San Nicolás de los Garza are an important team because of the squad and the technician they have (Photo: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

The verdiblanco strategist pointed out that on that occasion his team dominated the match, where they took the ball from the Monterrey team. However, acknowledged that Nahuel Guzmán put on the hero’s cape avoiding goals in his goal and his rivals had the forcefulness to sentence the game (2-0).

“We had the weight of the game, we took the ball out of him, we generated the best situations, but Nahuel had a great performance that day and we made some defensive mistakes that ended in two goals”, He declared.

Therefore, he explained that to get the second victory of this campaign they will have to have a perfect match. Warned that your footballers must be very focused to avoid mistakes and take advantage of opportunities.

“The hierarchy of his players is very important and we are to beat him we have to play a perfect match, not make mistakes and take advantage of the situations we have, especially when we mark a superiority as in the last game ”, he indicated.

Guillermo Almada recalled that his pupils have had great performances at home (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

The South American announced that the first thing they have to do in the duel is take the ball away from college kids. With the ball at their feet, they scored, they will defend and attack with it to give the Sultana del Norte the least chances of hurting them.

“We will have to be very attentive with the handling of the ball, especially because I like to have the ball and always aim for the offense. In the moment where we don’t have it we will defend with all the apparatus we have to block to the rivals and pressing hard ”, explained.

Almada admitted that those of San Nicolás de los Garza They are an important team for the squad they own, as well as the leadership on the bench of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti. For this reason, he ruled that they will have to go out onto the field of play as if it were a final to score the three points.

“Tigres is a rival of the most important of Mexican soccer, for their squad, for the number of senior players and obviously for the great coach they have. So for us it will be a final “, he stressed.

The Uruguayan warned that his players must be very focused to avoid mistakes and take advantage of opportunities (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Finally, the Guerrero coach spoke about the casualties of his team. Stated that Octavio Rivero He is in the last stage of his recovery, but he still needs to train even with the group; in the case of Brian Lozano, who will be operated on in the next few days, did not give a preview of when he could return to the courts.

He match between felines and lagoons it will be this sunday January 17 at 7:06 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The stage will be the Corona Stadium and the television transmission will be in charge of the chain Fox Sports.

