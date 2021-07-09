Santosh Shoban Wiki, Biography, Age, Female friend, Motion pictures, Pictures

Santosh Shoban is a budding actor and style who essentially works within the Telugu movie trade. He made a lead appearing debut thru Thanu Nenu (2015) film. Santosh did a lead function within the 2021 movie Ek Mini Katha which is streaming on Amazon High Video. He shared display area with Kavya Thapar in Ek Mini Kantha and Malavika Nair in Anni Manchi Sakunamule film.

Santosh Shoban Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Santosh Shoban
Actual Title Santosh Shoban
Nickname Santosh
Occupation Actor
Date of Delivery June 22, 1996
Age 25 as of 2021
Zodiac signal Aries
Circle of relatives Father: Shoban
Mom: But to be up to date
Siblings: Sangeet
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Taking part in, Tune, Studying
Delivery Position Hyderabad, Telangana
Native land Hyderabad, Telangana
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Santosh Shoban Respectable Social Profiles

twitter.com/santoshshobhan

instagram.com/santoshshobhan/

Fb: But to be up to date

Fascinating Details of Santosh Shoban

Santosh Shoban Motion pictures

Listed here are one of the most motion pictures that function actor Santhosh Shoban,

  • Thanu Nenu (2015)
  • Paper Boy (2018)
  • Ek Mini Katha (2021) – Amazon High
  • Anni Manchi Sakunamule (2021)

Santosh Shoban Pictures

Take a look at the hot photographs of actor Santhosh Shoban,

