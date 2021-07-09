Santosh Shoban Wiki, Biography, Age, Female friend, Motion pictures, Pictures

Santosh Shoban is a budding actor and style who essentially works within the Telugu movie trade. He made a lead appearing debut thru Thanu Nenu (2015) film. Santosh did a lead function within the 2021 movie Ek Mini Katha which is streaming on Amazon High Video. He shared display area with Kavya Thapar in Ek Mini Kantha and Malavika Nair in Anni Manchi Sakunamule film.

Santosh Shoban Biography

Title Santosh Shoban Actual Title Santosh Shoban Nickname Santosh Occupation Actor Date of Delivery June 22, 1996 Age 25 as of 2021 Zodiac signal Aries Circle of relatives Father: Shoban

Mom: But to be up to date

Siblings: Sangeet Marital Standing Single Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date School But to be up to date Spare time activities Taking part in, Tune, Studying Delivery Position Hyderabad, Telangana Native land Hyderabad, Telangana Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana Nationality Indian

Santosh Shoban Respectable Social Profiles

twitter.com/santoshshobhan

instagram.com/santoshshobhan/

Fb: But to be up to date

Santosh Shoban Motion pictures

Listed here are one of the most motion pictures that function actor Santhosh Shoban,

Thanu Nenu (2015)

Paper Boy (2018)

Ek Mini Katha (2021) – Amazon High

Anni Manchi Sakunamule (2021)

