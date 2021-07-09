Santosh Shoban Wiki, Biography, Age, Female friend, Motion pictures, Pictures

Santosh Shoban is a budding actor and style who essentially works within the Telugu movie trade. He made a lead appearing debut thru Thanu Nenu (2015) film. Santosh did a lead function within the 2021 movie Ek Mini Katha which is streaming on Amazon High Video. He shared display area with Kavya Thapar in Ek Mini Kantha and Malavika Nair in Anni Manchi Sakunamule film.
Santosh Shoban Biography
|Title
|Santosh Shoban
|Actual Title
|Santosh Shoban
|Nickname
|Santosh
|Occupation
|Actor
|Date of Delivery
|June 22, 1996
|Age
|25 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|Aries
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Shoban
Mom: But to be up to date
Siblings: Sangeet
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Taking part in, Tune, Studying
|Delivery Position
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|Native land
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|Present Town
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|Nationality
|Indian
Santosh Shoban Respectable Social Profiles
twitter.com/santoshshobhan
instagram.com/santoshshobhan/
Fb: But to be up to date
Fascinating Details of Santosh Shoban
Santosh Shoban Motion pictures
Listed here are one of the most motion pictures that function actor Santhosh Shoban,
- Thanu Nenu (2015)
- Paper Boy (2018)
- Ek Mini Katha (2021) – Amazon High
- Anni Manchi Sakunamule (2021)
Santosh Shoban Pictures
Take a look at the hot photographs of actor Santhosh Shoban,
