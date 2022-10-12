São Paulo is the richest state in Brazil and can decide who will be the next president: Lula da Silva or Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva

The state of Saint Paul will be decisive for the presidential victory on October 30, along with Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. The first round, in fact, reversed all forecasts and the São Paulo constituency, the largest in the country with some 44.14 million inhabitants and 34.6 million votes, 22.15% of the total, could tip the balance towards Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva o Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Of the two main candidates for the governorship of São Paulo, the great favorite in the polls before the first round was Fernando Haddadformer mayor of the São Paulo capital and candidate for Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), but found himself clearly behind his opponent Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas alias Tarcisio, former Minister of Infrastructures of the Bolsonaro government and candidate for the Brazilian Republican Party (PRB). In the first round, Tarcísio obtained 42.32% of the votes, while Haddad received 35.7%.

In fact, this result marked a historic turning point for the richest state in Brazil. After 28 years of government, the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) lost the elections in São Paulo for the first time in its history, with the resounding defeat of its candidate Rodrigo Garcia.

“We have been engulfed by the temptation of power”, one of the PSDB senators had said in 2019, Jereissati badger, heralding the decline of his party, and never were words so prophetic. With the support of Tarcísio from the PSDB and, therefore, indirectly to Bolsonaro, who is his political godfather, an era that has seen many former rulers of São Paulo among the tucanos (named after the toucan that has always symbolized the PSDB). From José Serra, João Doria to Lula’s current vice-presidential candidate, Gerardo Alckmin, who, however, left the party at the end of 2021, after 33 years of militancy, to follow the former president’s electoral project.

Therefore, Haddad and Tarcísio are a novelty but not a surprise. Haddad was Minister of Education in the governments of Lula and Dilma Rousseff from 2005 to 2012. He also challenged Bolsonaro in the 2018 presidential elections. A political science university professor, he is well known in the São Paulo capital for having been mayor between 2013 and 2016. , the worst mayor in the history of São Paulo according to Datafolha data from 2016. His management only liked 14% of those surveyedwhile 48% considered it bad.

The issue is now being widely exploited by Bolsonarist propaganda, which the Superior Electoral Court, despite the PT’s request, did not withdraw because it was not considered “fake news.” He was also accused of corruption and money laundering by Lava Jato, but the complaint was later filed..

Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

As to Tarcisio, carioca by birth, has a military training. As Minister of Infrastructure, he promoted a series of concessions to the private sector and held 83 public auctions. He was never affiliated with a party until his candidacy for the São Paulo government. Many wonder what his government will be like since he has never lived in São Paulo despite proof of residence in the city of São José dos Campos, considered a fraud by his opponents.

Haddad and Tarcísio met on Monday night in the first televised debate after the first round. and they were praised by the Brazilian press for the calmness of their discussion, after the strong exchanges between Lula and Bolsonaro in recent weeks. Nevertheless, both limited the debate to national issues, avoiding the true agenda of a possible São Paulo government. Haddad attacked Tarcísio for Bolsonaro’s policies, from the deforestation of the Amazon jungle to the secret budget, that is, a legal but shady mechanism to transfer funds from the executive to legislators.

Tarcísio also, when attacking Haddad, actually hit Lula. On the issue of security, for example, he cited the former president’s unfortunate phrase that “Bolsonaro doesn’t love the people, he loves the police.” Precisely the issue of security seemed one of the weakest for both candidates. Nevertheless, the state of São Paulo is facing an unprecedented emergency. Since 2015, the power and volume of business of the First Capital Command (PCC), the main criminal group born in São Paulo prisons in 1993, have grown exponentially. The result is that the entire state, especially the port of Santos, has become the main center for cocaine trafficking to Europe.

In addition, the main cities, starting with São Paulo, after the crack epidemic have been invaded by new synthetic drugs that devastate the generation of adolescents. The various types of synthetic marijuana, from K2 to K4 to Spice, have become a public health and safety issue. However, the candidates have not made any mention of it.

Fernando Haddad with Lula da Silva at an event in São Paulo (REUTERS / Mariana Greif)

For Tarcísio it is necessary “invest in the role of private initiative”, especially in the port authority of Santos. “Give an example in the world where this privatization has workedHaddad replied. However, the former mayor did not mention the security problems and the guarantees of compliance with this type of privatization, which could facilitate the infiltration of the PCC in management, as happened in the past with the ‘ndrangheta (the most powerful Italian mafia). , which participated in the construction of part of the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro.

Tarcísio, in addition to emphasizing the civilian arms port as a deterrent to violence, also insisted on the withdrawal of the cameras carried by the military police. In reality, it is a very sensitive issue because it could facilitate the formation, even in São Paulo, of militias made up of policemen or former policemen who already control part of Rio de Janeiro and the neighboring Baixada Fluminense and who are also present in the Amazon.

In relation to the other big topic, the economy, the debate preferred to focus on the respective policies of Lula or Bolsonaro rather than on a specific agenda for the state of São Paulo. “The government’s hand saved thousands of companies during the pandemic,” Tarcísio replied to Haddad’s criticism. Nevertheless, there were few proposals for the future paulista, apart from maintaining the reduction of the special tax on gasoline, extending payment terms for small businessmen and reducing taxes on the acquisition of capital goods. As for Haddad, he promised to keep the price of gasoline as low as Tarcísio and to join the other governors, if elected, in overriding Bolsonaro’s veto to compensate states for money lost by cutting excise taxes.

But the important economic scenario represented by the state of São Paulo has been left aside and, as a whole, a possible strategy to protect and promote it. According to the latest data from the Brazilian Institute of Economic Geography (IBG) and the Fundação Estadual Sistema de Análise de Dados (Seade), dating from 2020, The state of São Paulo concentrates 31.2% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and in the last three years its economic activity has grown by 7.5%, compared to 1.5% in Brazil in the same period. However, the specter of relocation has begun to make itself felt with the closure of several international factories in the industrial suburbs of the metropolis, the so-called Greater São Paulo.

It was, in any case, a first debate between the two applicants, which will be followed by others, the last one on October 27 at the Globo TV. At the moment, the polls for the second round give Tarcísio as the favorite, according to Ipec, with 53% of the votes compared to 47% for Haddad. But in a scenario as variable as that of these Brazilian elections, anything can still happen.

